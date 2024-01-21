Patrick Roy's intensity makes quick impression on Islanders

Whistle? Patrick Roy didn’t need a whistle.

For one thing, he can whistle with no mechanical assistance, thank you.

For another, even when not whistling, he knows how to get everyone’s attention with his booming, French-accented voice.

So Roy began his first morning skate with the Islanders on Sunday by eschewing that traditional coaching accessory, then proceeded to blow a figurative hole through a team that has seemed to go through the motions of a standings freefall.

He stopped the action at Northwell Health Ice Center more than once to deliver instructions, and gathered players to remind them that the playoff push is at hand.

And pretty much all of it was clearly heard by reporters standing in the concourse far from the ice surface, as if Roy was sending a message beyond the team itself.

“It was evident from the moment he stepped in the room, the energy and passion he brought,” captain Anders Lee said later. “You saw it. It’s there. It’s infectious, too.”

All of that is the sort of thing players and fans eat up in the early days of a regime change. But even though the energy comes naturally to Roy, there is a method to it, too.

It goes back to that playoff push thing, which Roy said would begin with Sunday night’s game against the Stars.

There is no time to lose. After Sunday, only 36 games will be left in the season, and the Islanders have a coach who has few direct ties to the franchise or current roster.

Roy never had so much as set foot in UBS Arena as of late Sunday morning.

So this will be a crash course in learning the personnel, and vice versa.

Roy has not coached in the NHL since 2016 — when the Islanders played home games at Barclays Center and Jack Capuano was their coach.

The flip side is the Islanders’ veteran core has not heard a completely new voice behind the bench since Barry Trotz arrived in 2018. He was succeeded by his longtime assistant Lane Lambert, who was fired on Saturday.

“I don’t want to go too fast,” Roy said during a long, engaging, bilingual chat with many more journalists than usually attend an Islanders morning skate. “I want to make sure they’re comfortable, step by step.”

This is a juggling act, and a balancing one, too.

One could argue that taking over a veteran team whose core has been together for many years might work against a newcomer looking to make changes. But Roy views it as a bonus.

“I think it’s very positive,” he said. “Maybe there’s not that many of them that won the Stanley Cup, but there’s a lot of them that had good playoff runs.”

Roy, 58, is all-in. He even shaved his beard in a nod to president/general manager Lou Lamoriello’s longtime policy on facial hair.

”I told the players it was probably the hardest thing to do from the minute I took the job,” Roy said in French, as translated by Sportsnet.

Roy further learned the ways of his new organization with an hourlong chat with Jacques Lemaire, a close adviser to Lamoriello.

Roy so far has proved to be a master of media relations, making eloquent references to players of the past and pushing the buttons of fans, whom he said he hopes to make proud.

“I want our fans to enjoy watching our team play, and that’s my goal,” he said.

Typically, the best way to have fans enjoy themselves is by winning, and in the end, that is how Roy will be judged.

It will take time to see where he is headed with X’s-and-O’s, but — while he said he is no slave to analytics — he noted that there comes a point where the numbers do not lie.

He told the players that being substandard in everything from breakouts to puck possession in both the offensive and defensive zones is no way to win.

“I’m going to do a cliché here, but defense wins championships,” Roy said. “So we’re going to start worrying about our defense. I mean, I always believe if you break out the puck well, then you’re going to spend less time in your zone.”

Roy said he took too much for granted in his first head- coaching stint with the Avalanche in the mid-2010s and is in better position to succeed now.

“I’m a lot more humble as I approach this new adventure,” he said in French.

He said he wants a “partnership” with the players. He also wants them to buy into big dreams.

Roy recalled Canadiens coach Jacques Demers informing him and his teammates in 1992-93 that the team would shock the hockey world by winning the Stanley Cup.

“We were all looking around and said, ‘Did he look at our lineup here?’ ” Roy recalled. “But the man believed in it. So I want us to believe in ourselves.”

The Canadiens won the Cup in ’93.

The Islanders’ journey to get there, in ’24 or soon thereafter, restarted on Sunday.