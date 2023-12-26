Rock: Once again, Giants fall to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia – That the Giants were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday was simply a peripheral pain for them, a matter of course. Their chances of advancing to the postseason for a second straight season were already shredded to the thinnest of percentages by their loss last week in New Orleans. This just mathed it shut.

That this appeared to be the inevitable culmination of the Tommy DeVito Story, with the rookie quarterback benched at halftime of his sixth career start to cap a fun and charming but destined-to-be-short-lived narrative that carried us through the month of December, was another ancillary result of the action from this Christmas Day matinee.

The real takeaway from the 33-25 loss was that it ended, ultimately, eventually, predictably, just like every other trip the Giants have made to Lincoln Financial Field for the past decade. Not even a reeling Eagles team that looked like a shell of its Super Bowl self a year ago while drawing more boos than holiday cheer from the fans and making sloppy plays that kept the Giants in the game could change what has become the most redundant result on the Giants’ schedule.

That gap the Giants talked all offseason about existing between themselves and the two top teams in the NFC East, the Eagles most significantly among them?

“We didn’t close it,” Saquon Barkley said. “It clearly shows.”

No one is going to take the Giants seriously until they prove they can compete in their own division. And no one is going to believe the Giants are making any type of growth until they can beat the Eagles in general, and here, specifically.

Especially not themselves.

“We played the Cowboys twice and got beat, we played a really good game here and got beat,” Barkley said. “I’m not saying anything negative, that’s the truth. If this team and this franchise wants to go where we want to go, we have to start beating these teams. It's not even the last couple of years. Everyone tries to make it a recent thing. The last decade we haven’t been beating Philly and we struggle with Dallas. That’s just the truth.”

They came closer than they have in a while, thanks mostly to Adoree’ Jackson returning an interception 76 yards for a touchdown that made the score 20-18 very late in the third quarter (Saquon Barkley, who doesn’t need anyone to push his tush, took a direct snap and drove across the goal line for the two-point conversion) and Tyrod Taylor hitting Darius Slayton on a 69-yard touchdown that made it 30-25 with 5:22 left.

But even the competitiveness of the game felt more like an Eagles regression than any Giants progress.

And when it came down to crunch time it was running back D’Andre Swift and the Eagles who were able to run out most of those final five and a half minutes to kick a field goal with 1:10 left and notch the win. The Giants had a chance to potentially tie it with a touchdown and two-point conversion after that, but the final play of the game was a Giants interception in the end zone as time expired.

While many Giants have been worn down by this routine – Barkley has sat in this visiting locker room more often than any other in the NFL and never done so with the postgame smile that a single victory can deliver – others got their first taste of this situation. Darren Waller and Bobby Okereke are two of the players brought in this spring to help the Giants against the Eagles.

“It was a close game at points throughout the game,” said Okereke, who had a team-high 10 tackles. “I think we showed great team fight but at the end of the day we didn’t execute well enough.”

“I feel like you can measure the gap in so many different ways,” added Waller (two catches, 32 yards, all on the final drive). “ At the end of the day you line up and play football. It was a game that was down to the wire. You can look at a lot of different things and compare talent, but today is the only day we had and we were right there. I’ll let the personnel people talk about what the gap is.”

Forget about actually beating the Eagles for a moment, the last time the Giants managed to avoid being eliminated by them Pat Shurmur was the head coach and Eli Manning was in uniform.

This was the fourth straight year the meaningful portion of the Giants’ season ended at the hands of the Eagles, and in this very building. There was last season’s lopsided playoff loss here, of course, and in 2021 it was a Week 16 decision in the unfriendly confines that did them in. Then there was the 2020 campaign that ended with the six-win Giants watching the regular season finale in agony as the Eagles, with a chance to beat Washington at Lincoln Financial Field, turned instead to third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Even when the Eagles lose, they manage to torture the Giants.

Usually, though, it’s just the Eagles winning that does that.

Since Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll arrived in New York the Giants have beaten neither the Cowboys nor the Eagles in eight combined contests against those two division “rivals.” They have been outscored 281-123 in those games. In the three meetings this season the tally is 122-42.

Daboll, clearly steamed by the result, offered very little about this loss of how it stacks up with the others.

“You don’t like to lose,” he grumbled.

Doing so to these guys, though, stings even more. For those new and old to the tradition.

“They always come out and find a way,” Barkley sighed in regard to the Eagles.

Until the Giants can do the same, nothing will change for them.