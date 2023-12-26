Who is going to be the Giants quarterback for the final two weeks of the season?

Why did Brian Daboll make the quarterback change from Tommy DeVito to Tyrod Taylor at halftime?

He said he was looking for a “spark.” “I don’t really have anything else to add to that,” the coach said after the 33-25 loss to the Eagles. While it didn’t result in a win the Giants did manage to score 22 of their 25 points in the second half and had nearly twice as many yards (101 in the first half, 191 in the second).

DeVito was sacked just once and had no true turnovers, but the most glaring mistake he made was not checking out of a fourth-and-1 play late in the second quarter.. The Eagles shifted their defensive alignment and the Giants ran the play as called rather than modifying their blocking, which left TE Daniel Bellinger and WR Darius Slayton each lined up on Haason Reddick. Neither made anything close to a block on the star linebacker who sliced in and tackled Saquon Barkley for a loss of 4. Daboll didn’t point to that play specifically but a more seasoned quarterback (like Taylor) clearly would have had a better shot at recognizing the situation and adjusting.

How did DeVito take the benching?

Pretty well. “I understand it’s a business,” the rookie said. “We weren’t scoring enough points so the change was made. That was that… They’re always trying to find someone to replace you, whatever it is.” His teammates were as impressed with his disposition after this game as they were when he quickly rose to fame earlier this month. “I didn’t see him duck his head or tuck his tail,” Barkley said. “He took it like a man. It is what it is.”

Who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Rams at MetLife Stadium?

Daboll wasn’t ready to answer that one just yet. “We’ll talk about that here this week,” he said.

What happened on the delay of game penalty against Bobby Okereke at the end of the first half?

Jalen Hurts was running and cut away from the sideline despite the Eagles having no timeouts left and the clock ticking through single digits. Okereke made the tackle and then wrestled on the ground with Hurts, not only to get the ball out (he has four forced fumbles this season) but to allow those precious seconds to tick away. Eventually, the officials decided that Okereke was too invested in the latter part of that process and flagged him. That stopped the clock and allowed the Eagles to kick a short field goal as time expired in the half to go ahead 20-3.

And then at the end of the second half? Was there another time issue with precious seconds?

Taylor hit Darren Waller on a 20-yard pass to the Eagles’ 26 but Waller was hurt on the play. He tried to get off the field (an injury would have necessitated a runoff). The official nearest him picked up the ball and instead of bringing to to the middle of the field for a speedy spot just stood there. Barkley wound up sprinting to the official, then running with the ball to the umpire so it could be set and spiked with 4 seconds remaining. The Giants were irate at the lack of urgency from the officials. Had they gotten the ball spotted sooner they might have been able to run two or even three plays for the potential tying touchdown rather than the one they were afforded.

What draft slot are the Giants in entering Week 17?

They currently hold the fifth spot and sit behind Carolina (2-13), Arizona (3-12), Washington (4-11) and New England (4-11). The Titans (5-10) and Chargers (5-10) are neck-and-neck with the Giants (5-10).

How did Mason Crosby do in his Giants debut?

The former Packers great became the fourth player to kick a field goal for the Giants this season when he made a 52-yarder in the first quarter. Signed to the practice squad on Friday, the 39-year-old made his only kick and converted both extra points.

Crosby, who spent 16 seasons with Green Bay, was added after Cade York suffered a quadriceps injury during the week. That was after Graham Gano needed knee surgery and Randy Bullock, his replacement, left the Week 15 loss at New Orleans with a hamstring injury and was put on injured reserve.