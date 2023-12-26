Grading the Giants

OFFENSE

D - Tyrod Taylor certainly provided a little spark when he came in at halftime to play quarterback, but more than half of his 133 passing yards came on one 69-yard TD pass to Darius Slayton. The Giants managed only 292 net yards, were a combined 7-for-19 on third and fourth downs, and had just one scoring drive that lasted more than three plays (and that resulted in a field goal). Daniel Bellinger led the team with four catches and Jalin Hyatt was never targeted. Tommy DeVito, before he was benched, was 9-for-16 for 55 yards and didn’t complete a pass of more than 14 yards.

DEFENSE

D - There were some big splash plays, but when the Giants needed stops after they closed within one possession twice in the second half, they couldn’t get off the field. D’Andre Swift ran over them (literally, hurdling Dane Belton on a key fourth-quarter run for a first down) for 92 yards on 20 carries. Adoree’ Jackson had the big interception return for a touchdown but he was also blocked into the end zone in the second quarter when DeVonta Smith scored on a 36-yard pass (Cor’Dale Flott was in coverage). Kayvon Thibodeaux had zero tackles. The Giants clearly need him to be better. Despite their struggles the Eagles finished with 465 yards and punted just twice.

SPECIAL TEAMS

C - Jamie Gillan had his worst game of the season and his left leg injury (it was heavily wrapped during the game) may have been one of the big reasons. His first attempt was a line drive that Britain Covey returned 54 yards to set up the opening touchdown and his second covered just 31 yards and netted 19. Isaiah Simmons had the bright spot of the unit when he recovered the second-half kickoff that was fumbled by Boston Scott (yes, the guy who usually torments the Giants). That set up a touchdown but the Giants never were able to get a lead. Newly-signed kicker Mason Crosby looked solid on his extra points and an impressive 52-yard field goal.

COACHING

D - The Giants certainly pulled out all the stops in trying to avoid elimination from postseason contention. There was a reverse flea flicker, a quarterback switch, a direct snap to Saquon Barkley, and even a strange defensive alignment that had nose tackle Dexter Lawrence lined up as a linebacker four yards off the line of scrimmage (to get him away from future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce too). It’s just that none of it worked. Frankly, this whole season has been like that.