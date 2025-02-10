Super Bowl 2025: Saquon Barkley's championship victory with Eagles is one last slap in face to Giants

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL season ended Sunday the only way it could, the way it felt destined to culminate for fans of two certain NFC East teams since March. With one last pie to the face of the Giants from Saquon Barkley and the Eagles.

Barkley won his Super Bowl on Sunday night. His former team? They were left LIX-ing their wounds over letting him walk down the Turnpike to Philadelphia one more time, in front of all the world to witness.

At least the embarrassment is somewhat over now. The weekly cringing can stop . . . for a while. There is not much Barkley can do to further embarrass the mismanagement that led to his arrival in Philadelphia. He’s already won NFL Offensive Player of the Year for the regular season, run for 57 yards with 40 receiving in the biggest game of his life against Kansas City to make him the most productive single-season runner in league history, and put his hands on a Lombardi Trophy after six years of never getting closer to one than standing on the other side of the glass trophy cases in East Rutherford.

And he did it on the day he turned 28, the ripe old age at which Joe Schoen shivered during the offseason when weighing whether or not to pay him. Yikes.

There were plenty of ghosts and hidden easter eggs referencing Barkley’s time with the Giants in this game. On one of the pregame graphics in the Caesars Superdome he was displayed for having reached the top speed of any ball-carrier this season . . . but in the photo they used he was still wearing a blue Giants jersey not his new green one.

Late in the second quarter, the videoboard showed an animated montage of Barkley’s stats called “Run, Saquon, Run” set to the theme of Forrest Gump’s cross-country treks. Giants co-owner Steve Tisch won an Academy Award for producing that film.

And in the third quarter he made a juggling catch down the right sideline which, of all things, he pinned against his helmet a la David Tyree while falling backward. It’s hard to give more of an homage than that!

At least Barkley wasn’t the obvious reason the Eagles won. That may have been far too much for the Giants and fans to handle. This gave them a shred of consolation. Kansas City was able to keep him relatively contained. But that focus allowed Jalen Hurts to march the Eagles up and down the field with relative ease while the Philadelphia defense dominated.

When they signed the free agent running back to a three-year $37.75 million deal in March, the Eagles thought Barkley would be able to put them over the top. It turned out they were the ones who did it for him.

Even with all that happening around him, Barkley still managed to gain enough yards to pass Terrell Davis for most rushing yards in a single season, regular and postseason. He did that before halftime. He needed 30 and was at 29 after a 9-yard carry late in the first quarter. It seemed as if he would break the record on a 3-yarder two plays later but the Eagles were flagged for holding and the run was negated.

It took until the last play of the first half for Barkley to get the mark. He took a handoff for 2 yards with 23 seconds left that gave him 2,478 for the year. By then his Eagles were up 24-0.

The Giants never really had a shot at getting here to the Super Bowl this year, but they weren’t expecting things to go as poorly as they did. This was supposed to be the celebration of the Giants’ 100th season, but the team never gave anyone much of anything worth being happy about. On the field they had one of the worst years in their history, winning just three of their 17 games.

That would have been bad enough. On top of it they had to witness Barkley’s show that smacked their logic across the chops with every yard gained, every touchdown scored, every defensive back hurdled, and, for the past month, every postseason game cleared.

The buzz words around Barkley before his departure from the team that drafted him with the second overall pick in 2018 were about him being a “Giant for life.” That obviously did not work out contractually. Barkley, though, will always be a Giant no matter where he goes, what he accomplishes, or even what he doesn’t. Everything for the rest of his career will be a referendum on the Giants and Schoen in particular.

Nick Sirianni, coach of the Eagles, even dogged them before the season started saying he would clap back at heckling Giants fans by reminding them that his team stole their best player.

He may be one of Philadelphia’s now, a Super Bowl champion as an Eagle now, but he will always be a Giant . . . and a Giant miscalculation, and that is something the organization will live with long after this season was completed.