Super Bowl 2025: Eagles defense puts kibosh on three-peat for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City

NEW ORLEANS — Three-peat? There was a time when it looked as if Kansas City wouldn’t score three points.

That was mostly because of a swarming Eagles defense that turned Patrick Mahomes into something we’ve rarely seen him be on Super Bowl stages: Rattled, miserable, and lost.

The Eagles pressured the quarterback up the middle and from the edges all game long. The result was a dominant 40-22 victory for Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday night.

Mahomes came into the game amid talk of supplanting Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. He still has a chance to do that in his career, as he will turn 30 in September, but his coronation turned into a complete collapse at the hands of Philadelphia.

Mahomes came into the game 8-0 against defenses run by the Eagles’ first-year coordinator, Vic Fangio. “He’s won the chess match against me, the final score,” Fangio said last week. “We’ll see if we can come up with something.”

Checkmate.

It took a while for the Eagles to settle into Fangio’s scheme this season. “Once we picked it up, we took it and ran with it,” safety Reed Blankenship said.

And then ran over Mahomes.

Consider the remarkable string of plays the Eagles’ defense churned out in the final 8:38 of the second quarter. One three-play series featured a sack by Josh Sweat, a sack by Jalyx Hunt and an interception by Cooper DeJean that he returned for a 38-yard touchdown. When Kansas City got the ball back, the Eagles stuffed two run attempts by Isiah Pacheco and Milton Williams sacked Mahomes on third down to force a punt.

In a span of just under four minutes of playing time, Kansas City ran six offensive plays, lost 14 net yards and allowed a defensive touchdown that gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead.

Oh, and they weren’t finished yet.

After the Eagles were forced to punt with 1:49 left in the half, Mahomes attempted a pass from deep in his own territory that was picked off by linebacker Zack Baun. Mahomes had one career interception in the first halves of all of his previous postseason games combined. On Sunday, he had two.

The Eagles turned that one into a touchdown two plays later when Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown with an 11-yard scoring pass.

Still want more? Kansas City got the ball back with 1:35 left, and while Mahomes was able to scramble for 9 yards on first down, the play was called back because of a holding penalty against Trey Smith. Mahomes threw an incomplete pass on second down (there was a flag for an ineligible lineman downfield that the Eagles mercifully declined). Mahomes hit Hollywood Brown for a gain of 9 on second-and-20, KC’s only play of more than 5 yards in the second quarter, but on the next snap, a wide-open DeAndre Hopkins dropped a pass that would have been a first down.

The result was a shockingly bad 23 net yards of offense for Kansas City and a 24-0 deficit at halftime. This was the only time since 2000 that a team had fewer yards than its opponent had points at halftime of a postseason game. Kansas City never got beyond its own 40 in the first half. Those 23 yards at halftime were the fewest in any Kansas City game Mahomes has started in his career.

Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards but was sacked six times, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Kansas City didn’t score its first points until the next-to-last play of the third quarter, when Mahomes found Xavier Worthy for a 23-yard touchdown. The two-point pass attempt was incomplete and left the score 34-6.

The final stomp was a strip-sack by Milton Williams that he recovered himself at the KC 33 with 9:42 left in the game. That set up a field goal for a 40-6 lead.