Super Bowl 2025 live updates: Eagles push way to early lead over Kansas City

Super Bowl LIX is underway, with Kansas City facing a familiar foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third year in a row.

Here's the latest:

___

Hurts opens the scoring at Super Bowl

Philadelphia has struck first in the Super Bowl, with Jalen Hurts — thanks to the Eagles’ famed tush push, where the offensive line just bullies their way into the end zone and Hurts follows the crowd — scoring the game’s first touchdown.

The extra point is good and Philadelphia leads 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter.

That 1-yard rush by Hurts made him the fifth player with four Super Bowl rushing touchdowns in a career.

Emmitt Smith has the most, with five. Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, John Elway and now Hurts all have four.

Now it’s the KC fans complaining about the officials

Kansas City appeared to get a third-down stop against Philadelphia, but Trent McDuffie was called for a personal foul for making contact with Dallas Goedert’s face mask.

Tom Brady didn’t like this call, either.

It’s not just Messi at the Super Bowl. He’s with friends

Lionel Messi isn’t the only Inter Miami star at the Super Bowl.

Teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez are there with him, taking a break from the preseason before resuming training in South Florida later this week.

The group famously were all teammates at Barcelona a decade ago, before reuniting to play in MLS with Inter Miami.

Fans inside Superdome boo Taylor Swift, Ice Spice

The fans inside the Superdome booed when Taylor Swift was shown alongside Ice Spice on the big screens during a break in the first quarter.

Swift has drawn the ire of many NFL fans, who say that TV broadcasts show too much of her. She has been dating KC tight end Travis Kelce since early last season.

Swift was shown just after the cameras panned among actors Rob McElhenney, Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd. She gave a bit of a side-eye when she realized she was getting booed on the big screens, and kind of wrinkled her nose a bit.

The first big penalty of the game went in Kansas City’s favor.

The Eagles were going for it on fourth-and-2 from midfield and appeared to convert a 30-yard completion. But a flag came out for Brown putting his hand on cornerback Trent McDuffie’s face, leading to the questionable penalty.

A big topic heading into the game was perceived bias for officials in favor of Kansas City. Commissioner Roger Goodell called it “ridiculous” but those complaints will only grow louder after that first penalty.

Fox breaks out new scorebug for Super Bowl

It’s a different look showing time and score at the bottom of your screen for the Super Bowl.

And social media isn’t loving what Fox is doing.

Fox has “KC” on one side in red, “PHI” on the other in green, with score in big white numerals. There’s also some different graphic elements than the norm as well.

KC defers, 15th straight Super Bowl to open that way

For the 15th straight Super Bowl, the team that won the opening coin toss of a Super Bowl chose to defer.

Kansas City won the toss and gave Philadelphia the option to start with the ball. KC gets the ball to begin the second half.

The only team to choose to start a Super Bowl with the ball after winning the opening toss since the defer option was initiated in the 2008 season was the Saints in Super Bowl 44 against Indianapolis.

The coin toss winner: Tails. (Sorry, Eagles fans.)

Travis Kelce called tails. It never fails, as they say.

KC won the coin toss, in a bad omen for the Eagles.

In Philly’s past Super Bowl appearances, when the coin toss result was tails, they lost.

Trump visits field before heading to suite

President Donald Trump spent a few minutes on the field before he headed to his suite to watch the game with lawmakers and family members.

After entering through a tunnel near Kansas City’s end of the field, he greeted first responders and victims of the New Year’s Day attack in the French Quarter.

He was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from fans.

Batiste brings accents of New Orleans and a long last note to anthem

Jon Batiste sang the U.S. national anthem while playing a wildly multicolored piano. He started out soft and only sprinkled only a few accents from his native New Orleans but got increasingly jazzy as he went, holding and riffing on the last note for a long time.

The telecast cut to a saluting President Donald Trump during the performance. The 2 minutes, 2 seconds the seven-time Grammy winner took to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” was about average for a Super Bowl anthem.

It was the exact same length as Chris Stapleton two years ago but a lot slower than Reba McEntire, who brought it in at 1:30 last year.

Eli declared victorious over Peyton in ‘Kick of Destiny’

Eli Manning was declared victorious over his brother Peyton in FanDuel’s third annual “Kick of Destiny,” a pregame promotion from the gambling site held hours before Super Bowl kickoff on Sunday.

That means fans who betted for Team Eli are set to win a share of $10,000,000 in FanDuel Bonus Bets.