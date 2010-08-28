Amityville's Young has shot at making Redskins

Preseason games are crucial for players on the fringe of the NFL talent pool trying to make a 53-man roster.

Friday's game against the Jets was especially nerve-wracking for Redskins fullback Darrel Young, who grew up in Amityville and played in front of 15 family members and friends at New Meadowlands Stadium.

Starting fullback Mike Sellers was out with a knee injury and Young got his first career start. He was so nervous, he did not break the news to his personal fan section until game day. "I didn't want to talk about it," he said.

Wanting to impress coaches and loved ones, the 5-11, 245-pound Young, 23, loaded up on energy and protein drinks before the game and was over-hydrated by halftime to the point of illness. He became nauseous and did not return for the second half.

"I wasn't myself," a sluggish and sweaty Young said after the game. "I had the start at home and just got a little beside myself. I got a little too excited."

Young, a four-year starter at Villanova, did not make the Redskins last year as a linebacker. They later called him and told him they liked the way he competed, offering him a shot as a fullback.

In Young's mind, his job has not changed. "I'm just glad I can hit somebody and something positive happens," he said.

The Redskins rarely ran two-back formations in the first half Friday. Instead of using Young to barrel through the line and open up seams, the Redskins threw on all seven third-down plays in the first half.

Young entered the game with a good chance of making the team. "He has had a chance to play quite a bit, and I thought he did a good job for a guy who hasn't played a whole lot of fullback in his career," coach Mike Shanahan told Redskins.com. "I thought he gave some great effort."

After the game, Young was greeted by his parents, his aunt, his godmother and a handful of nieces and nephews, all clad in Villanova and Redskins attire.

Young spoke softly and sparingly when he approached his relatives, and they quickly figured out he wasn't feeling well. Family members wrapped their arms around his wide frame as if they were trying to pick up a television. A tummy rub from Mom put him at ease.

Young's parents, Geneva and David Sr., were cautious and humble in speaking about their son, the NFL fullback. They know how hard it has been for him to get to this level and how much harder it will be for him to stay there.

"I can only hope they give him another chance and let him continue and maybe see what he can do," David Sr. said. "You can't play all stars; everybody can't be a star. Give a hard-working man a chance."

When Darrel was 6 years old, David took him to watch a youth league practice in Massapequa Park. David noticed his son was entranced, following players along the fence with each down.

Friday was the first time since high school that Darrel had a chance to play in the New York City area, prompting David to say, "I'm just glad to see him come home and play a game."

Assuming Young makes the cut, his family will get to see him play here two more times this season, in weeks 13 and 17 against the Giants.

"I'm a very proud father," David Sr. said. "Everybody said you've done a good job with your kid, and I feel good about it. But I would like to see him go further."

With his son cocooned in a family hug, David Sr. peered over his shoulder and smiled.