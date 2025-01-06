The Giants’ 100th season was an unrivaled disaster. Now the clock starts to make sure the next century starts on a better note.

Coach Brian Daboll will be back but didn’t announce any staff changes Monday. He declined to say if it was brought up during his meeting with general manager Joe Schoen and president/CEO John Mara on Friday.

He’s planning to sit down with his assistants over the next few days before making a decision.

“I haven't thought about it,” Daboll said. “I got a lot of confidence in the guys that have put the time and effort and energy in. The results were terrible, but we're moving forward here and do everything we can do to improve it.”

Another topic that was brought up was Daboll remaining as the Giants’ play-caller. Mara said that ithey discussed if it’s in his best interest to remain in that capacity after offensive coordinator Mike Kafka called plays the previous two seasons.

“I said, ‘I'm not going to demand that you do one thing or the other. But are you better off letting somebody else call the plays?’ ” Mara recalled telling Daboll in their meeting Friday. “That's a discussion that we're going to continue to have.”

Daboll said he brought it up as an idea but nothing was determined. It ran counter to last year’s owners meeting when he was adamant about wanting that role back.

The Giants’ offense ranked 31st in scoring thisseason, 30th in yards and last with 15 touchdown passes.

“I’m not saying I’m giving it up or not giving it up,” Daboll said. “We won three games. So, I'm going to consider every option to try to be better.”

Mara added that besides the team’s quarterback issues, he was frustrated with the defense allowing teams to march up and down the field. That seemed to be a indictment of first-year defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

However, the defense was also affected by injuries, mostly in the second half of the season. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (dislocated elbow) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) missed the final five games with season-ending injuries and safety Tyler Nubin (ankle) missed the final four.

Daboll wouldn’t single out any issue as worse than others but everything will be examined going forward, including his own responsibilities.

“I would say everything has got to be better when you win three games,” Daboll said.

Notes & quotes: Okereke said his back injury that sidelined him the final five games was a herniated L4/L5 disc. It won’t require surgery and he’s expecting to be ready for the start of the offseason program in April . . . guard Jon Runyan Jr. had tightrope surgery on his right ankle and a second surgery to repair a deltoid muscle on his ankle . . . linebacker Brian Burns said he played through Achilles tendinitis and a Grade 2 groin sprain but neither required surgery. Said Burns, “My body heals like Wolverine.”