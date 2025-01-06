Giants keeping coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen after 3-14 season

After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Giants will retain both coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Giants president and CEO John Mara released a statement Monday morning affirming his and chairman Steve Tisch’s belief in the current regime to turn things around following a 3-14 season.

“As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team,” Mara said in his statement. “We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire.”

Daboll held a team meeting with the Giants at 8 a.m. Monday.

Daboll and Schoen were both hired in 2022 and Daboll won nine games in his first season as well as being named AP Coach of the Year. However the Giants went 9-25 over the past two seasons, with six wins in 2023.

The Giants were one of the league’s worst offenses this past season and had a franchise-record 10-game losing streak at one point.

Mara’s decision allows the current regime to go into this offseason with the No. 3 pick in next year’s draft. They’ll be eyeing a franchise quarterback after going through four this season, including opening day starter Daniel Jones, who was released in November.