Nabers/Tracy make history

The Giants’ offense was woeful and inept most of the season, so it’s even more impressive that Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. became the third NFL/AFL rookie duo to cross 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season.

Nabers is at 1,142 total yards and Tracy is at 1,057. It’s nice to have one impact rookie, but it’s twice as nice to have two on offense to build around.

“It’s kudos to him and me that we come out there in practice,” Nabers said. “Do our job and then come in the game and contribute to help the team win, and do as much as possible so we can win.”

If the Giants select a quarterback in April, he will come into a locker room with a No. 1 receiver and a versatile running back.

Tracy planned to give his mother his game jersey to frame at home. He signed it, including the words “Keep Grinding,” something the Giants hope he and Nabers continue to do.

“I believe that we’re here for a reason,” Tracy said. “I think that this is just the beginning of something special.”

Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s touchdown

Add Smith-Marsette to another impressive player the Giants have unleashed this season.

He had a touchdown on a punt return on Dec. 8 wiped away by a penalty, so he was ready to celebrate his first kickoff return for a touchdown on Sunday, a 100-yard dash to open the second half.

“Yeah, it feels more special. This one counted,” said Smith-Marsette. a Newark native who had 10 friends and family members present. “This one actually goes down in the stat sheet that it’s a touchdown. Credit to the 10 blockers; it’s special to them, too. Because we’ve been working our [butts] off all year.”

Bye-bye No. 1 draft pick? Bye-bye QB?

After Sunday’s win, the Giants are fourth in the NFL Draft order behind the Patriots, Titans and Browns. It will be tough to get back to No. 1, with the Giants losing a tiebreaker to each of the other three teams based on strength of schedule.

The Giants will face an Eagles team in the season finale that could rest multiple players. The other matchups are Patriots-Bills, Titans-Texans and Browns-Ravens. The Bills, Texans and Ravens have locked up playoff seeding and could rest key players too.

In short, the win likely cost the Giants the top pick in 2025. But it doesn’t mean they can’t get a quarterback, given that the Patriots and Browns already have one.