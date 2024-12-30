OFFENSE: A

The Giants scored more points on Sunday (45) than they had in the three previous games this month combined (32). Malik Nabers flashed the play-making abilities that had been obscured since he suffered a concussion early in the season, turning short passes into huge touchdown-scoring plays. Drew Lock had one of the great statistical games of all time with four TD passes and a rushing score that essentially earned him an NFL contract as someone’s backup next season. There were no turnovers and the makeshift offensive line didn’t allow a sack.

DEFENSE: C

These Giants kept things way too interesting in allowing the Colts to march up and down the field with long-stride plays and consistency. The Colts amassed 446 yards, had five plays that went for more than 20, and drove to the Giants’ 35 on nine of their first 10 possessions. But there were a few stands made including a key third- and fourth-and-1 stop in the third quarter, a pair of interceptions by Dane Belton and Dru Phillips, a missed Colts field goal and a stuffed hook-and-lateral for a two-point conversion that could have tied the score in the fourth quarter. Brian Burns had three tackles for a loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

The frisbee-catching pooches from Mutts Gone Nutts had barely left the field from their halftime show when Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned the second half kickoff 100 yards for a blazing-speed touchdown. He was untouched and didn’t need much help but Tomon Fox and Bryce Ford-Wheaton did provide nice blocks to aid the endeavor. Graham Gano connected on a 30-yard field goal late to cap the scoring.

COACHING: A

Whatever the merits of it turn out to be for the Giants in April – or his own future after next week – Brian Daboll has gotten the Giants to play hard through a tailspin most coaches would not have the yoke strength to control. There wasn’t much fancy about the gameplan but it was simple enough to beat a Colts team that was still alive for a playoff spot yet looked as if it was the one tanking. Should we give Daboll points for not calling a hook-and-lateral on a two-point conversion like the Colts did?