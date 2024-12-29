Apparently the Giants didn’t read the memo their last home game should embody their terrible season.

Drew Lock and Malik Nabers had career days. Ihmir Smith-Marsette delivered a kickoff return touchdown. For good measure, the Giants’ defense added two interceptions in their 45-33 win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

The win snapped the Giants’ franchise-record 10-game losing streak, but it took them out of the No. 1 draft pick slot. The Giants (3-13) now join the Patriots and Titans among three-win teams with the Browns kicking off later Sunday afternoon.

Per NFL.com, the Giants’ tougher strength of schedule moves them behind the Patriots and Titans into the No. 3 draft position. So while the Giants won, they lost their hold on the NFL’s worst record and for now, the top pick.

It will add more intrigue into next week’s season finale at the Eagles. But that didn’t matter to the Giants players who tasted victory for the first time since Oct. 6.

Lock was 17-for-23 and finished with 309 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also added a 5-yard rushing touchdown that sealed the win with 2:57 left.

Nabers had seven receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. His best day as a pro came as he joined Odell Beckham Jr. as the only Giants rookie receiver with 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Nabers’ 59-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter was the team’s longest play of the season. He took a short pass from Lock, evaded two defenders, then raced down the sideline to give the Giants a 35-26 lead.

The score came after the Colts (7-9), who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, got within two points on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce. However, they bungled the two-point conversion when Jonathan Taylor fumbled a lateral from Michael Pittman.

The Giants, however, lacked no such mistakes in their highest-scoring game of the season.

Lock led the Giants on three consecutive scoring drives in the first half ending in touchdown passes to Nabers (31 yards), Darius Slayton (32 yards) and Wan’Dale Robinson (6 yards).

Tyrone Tracy Jr. aided the first scoring drive with a 40-yard run. After Nabers caught his first touchdown, he and Tracy became the first rookie teammates to have over 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season since 2006 when Saints duo Reggie Bush and Marques Colston accomplished the feat.

In case fans thought the Giants unloaded their scoring by halftime, Smith-Marsette added more fireworks, returning the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a score. It was the Giants’ first kickoff return score since Dwayne Harris had a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown on Oct. 25, 2015.

Even the defense got in on the fun with Dane Belton picking off Joe Flacco on the game’s first drive with a diving interception. Dru Phillips added an interception in the fourth quarter for the Giants’ first multi-interception game of the season.

Fittingly, Lock scored after the turnover. He spun the ball on the turf and celebrated with his teammates. Giants fans did the same even if the result damaged their draft chances.