Jets receiver Garrett Wilson on 2023 season: 'Worst year of my life'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Garrett Wilson had a terrific season for the Jets, but he called it the “worst year of my life” and said changes must be made on offense.

“What happened this season can’t happen again,” he said.

The second-year receiver, who caught 95 passes for 1,042 yards, said the Jets did not make adjustments or do enough to counter how defenses played them. He never mentioned any coaches, but his message was clear.

Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett oversaw a group that finished 31st in total offense and scored 18 touchdowns. It’s the fewest of any team since the NFL went to a 17-game schedule in 2021.

“It’s got to be better,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to make adjustments in the game. We’ve got to do things to counter what we’re getting and be able to put points on the board. The two years I’ve been here, it’s been tough going. Football hasn’t been this hard as far as offense. When I watch it on the sideline, it don’t look that hard for the other team.”

Hackett will return next season, and the hope is the offense will look much different and run more smoothly with Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback.

“We got to figure out something to get it rolling no matter who’s slinging it,” Wilson said. “I know Aaron will be an offense in itself because that’s what he brings to the table. He’s special, man. I just pray that everyone in the world gets to see that next year. Just what happened this year can’t happen again.”

Losing 10 games in back-to-back years has taken a toll on Wilson. As for his season, he said, “I hear that I had a good year — it’s the worst year of my life, dog, season. That’s the reality of it.”

General manager Joe Douglas said Wilson’s frustration gives him incentive to fix the offense.

“I’ve got to do more to help this offense, that wideout room, that O-line,” Douglas said. “I need to do more.”

Saleh’s coaches

Robert Saleh is not anticipating any “significant” changes on his coaching staff. He expects his three coordinators to return.

Vera-Tucker’s return

Alijah Vera-Tucker, who tore an Achilles tendon in Week 5, couldn’t say he’ll be ready for Week 1 but has “high hopes.” He has played everywhere on the line except center.

Huff’s future

C.J. Mosley looked directly into the camera and said, “Bryce Huff, stay.” Huff led the Jets with 10 sacks in a contract year. The Jets want him back, as does Mosley: “Stay home with us.”

2024 opponents

The Jets’ home opponents in 2024 will be the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, Texans, Seahawks, Rams and Broncos.

Their road games will be at Buffalo, Miami, New England, Jacksonville, Tennessee, San Francisco, Arizona, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

Two-minute drill

The Jets signed receivers Malik Taylor and Lance McCutcheon, defensive linemen Stephen Jones and Marquiss Spencer, offensive linemen Vitaliy Gurman and Eze Obinna, running back Jacques Patrick, cornerback Tae Hayes and kicker Austin Seibert to reserve/futures contracts.