Jets GM Joe Douglas takes blame for poor season: 'Everything we do moving forward is to win'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Joe Douglas took the blame for the Jets’ disappointing season and knows he’s running out of time to turn this team into a winner.

Douglas has a 27-56 record as the Jets general manager over the last five seasons, including four straight years with at least 10 losses. Douglas will continue to oversee the football department, but 2024 may be his last chance.

“We need to win,” Douglas said Monday afternoon. “My record’s not good enough. I know that. Everything we do moving forward is to win. That’s it, that’s all that matters.”

The 2024 season is now-or-never for many people in positions of authority on the Jets.

They just completed a second straight 7-10 season and missed the playoffs for the 13th consecutive time. Losing Aaron Rodgers four snaps into the season with a torn left Achilles played a huge role. Douglas said he didn’t do enough to give Robert Saleh and the rest of the coaches a chance to be successful and that the team’s inability to overcome adversity the last two seasons is his fault.

“That’s directly on me and I take ownership of that,” Douglas said.

A big part of Douglas’ 19-minute news conference was making sure he learns from his mistakes and not making them again.

“It’s going to take not repeating mistakes to reach our goals,” he said. “But they are within reach.

There are many to choose from, but the biggest was the backup quarterback situation that likely signaled the end of Zach Wilson’s Jets’ career.

The plan was for Wilson to spend this season watching and learning from Rodgers Instead, Wilson replaced Rodgers, eventually got benched, reluctantly took back his job and ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion.

Douglas said there is “a high probability” that the Jets will have a proven veteran backing up Rodgers. Some candidates include Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Tannehill.

As for Wilson’s future, Douglas said “we’re going to do what’s right for the team.” Douglas wouldn’t rule out trading Wilson, whom the Jets took with the No. 2 pick in 2021.

“If the phone rings I’m going to pick it up,” Douglas said. “But I don’t have a crystal ball into what exactly is going to happen here in the future.”

Rodgers said he would love to have Wilson back, but he made it sound like a change of scenery might be the best thing.

“I want what’s best for him and where he wants to be,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes a change of scenery is, as I know, can be a breath of fresh of air and it’s good to be able to have a new start sometimes.”

Other areas the Jets fell short were on the offensive line, which will undergo a facelift, and in the receiver room.

Douglas signed three veteran receivers: Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. They totaled 31 catches. Hardman was traded early in the season. The signing of running back Dalvin Cook also didn’t work out. The Jets released Cook last week.

The Jets are expected to acquire a playmaking receiver to help Garrett Wilson. Davante Adams, Mike Evans and Tee Higgins are possibilities.

“To find another threat so teams can’t just tee off and double-team Garrett will be very important,” Saleh said.

Douglas also defended Saleh and his coaching staff.

Like Douglas, Saleh doesn’t have a good record. It’s 18-33 with double-digit losses in each of his three seasons. Douglas said it’s up to him to make sure he gives them the right players.

“I love Robert and his staff,” Douglas said. “They do a phenomenal job. I love their energy. I love how they teach and their ability to connect. Ultimately, I need to do better for them.

“Robert’s the right coach because he’s the right man for the job. I love his energy. He’s smart. He’s the right man for this job. I have zero doubts about that.”