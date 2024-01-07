Jets' Breece Hall sets career high with 178 rushing yards vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Breece Hall has put the NFL on alert.

Coming back from a torn ACL, he amassed 1,585 scrimmage yards and saved his best for last. The second-year back rushed 37 times for 178 yards and a touchdown on Sunday in leading the Jets to a 17-3 win over the Patriots that ended their 15-game losing streak against New England.

Hall did come up six yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards for the season, but everything he did, behind a banged-up and makeshift offensive line, sent a strong message to the league.

“I really wasn’t upset because everybody in the league that watches me knows that I have the potential to be the best back in the NFL,” Hall said about not reaching 1,000. “If not, I’m top two, top three.

“The situation this year, it kind of [expletive] with the injuries and everything. I feel like I did everything I could coming off an ACL, still having the coaches believe in me and stuff. It was a good season.”

The Jets had the ball in the closing seconds, and instead of taking a knee, they let Hall run to see if he could get 1,000. He needed 10. The Jets apparently thought he needed four, and he ran for four. Robert Saleh said “one of our mathematicians was wrong.”

Tyler Conklin said Hall just missing out “makes me sick to my stomach. [But] he’s going to have plenty of 1,000-yard seasons in his career.”

Saleh said if Hall takes the mindset of run and finish and take what the defense gives him next season, “he’s going to be a problem.”

Hall knew he was going to get the ball a lot because of the weather, and he set career highs in carries and rushing yards.

His production picked up at the end of the season as he was given the ball more and in better situations. He had at least 126 scrimmage yards in four of his last five games and totaled 507 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in his last three games.

“I want to be one of the best running backs in the league. I want to be one of the guys that the whole league is looking at as one of the best,” Hall said. “I’m excited about next season for sure.”

No discount from Huff

Edge rusher Bryce Huff, who will be a free agent, had two sacks to finish with 10. It’s a number that usually leads to a big payday. Huff is looking for one and said he won’t give the Jets a home-team discount.

“I’m not giving any discount,” he said. “I worked so hard, I feel like I owe it to myself and my family and the people around me to maximize my earning.

“I’m definitely open to every scenario and every team. I just want to do what’s best for me at the end of the day.”

Huff was focused on getting double-digit sacks and entered Sunday’s game wanting to hit that mark.

“I worked all year,” he said. “I would have hated to just leave the season at eight or nine. I definitely had to make it happen today.”