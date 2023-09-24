Grading the Jets: Nonexistent offense receives failing mark vs. Patriots

OFFENSE: F

The Jets scored 10 points, had 12 first downs, were 2-for-14 on third down, totaled 171 yards and had 38 yards rushing. Zach Wilson continues to show that he is not a starting quarterback in the NFL and the rest of the team continues to say all the right things about having confidence in him. But, with the exception of the touchdown drive in the fourth quarter in which wide receiver Garrett Wilson said the Patriots were “playing a little softer,” the Jets were inept. At least they didn’t turn the ball over.

The Jets shuffled their offensive line after left tackle Duane Brown (hip) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Mekhi Becton moved from right tackle to left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker moved from right guard to right tackle and rookie Joe Tippmann made his first career start at right guard. The line gave up three sacks, and two of them could have been pinned on Zach Wilson for holding onto the ball too long. Running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook each had 18 yards rushing.

DEFENSE: B

It’s kind of the same old story. The defense held the Patriots to 13 points and was undone by the offense. But the defense also didn’t cause any turnovers and the Patriots were able to amass 157 yards on the ground on 40 carries. Former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott had 80 yards on 16 carries. The 58-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Pharaoh Brown was a major blown coverage. Jets coach Robert Saleh wouldn’t go into specifics on just who was to blame in his postgame comments. Gotta check the film.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Think kickoff returns are over? Xavier Gipson had two for a total of 55 yards for the Jets. Gipson also returned four punts for 39 yards, but he made a curious decision to not field a punt near his 20 in the first quarter and the Jets ended up starting the possession on the 6. That almost turned disastrous when Hall fumbled the ball (but recovered it) on the first play. Greg Zuerlein hit his only field goal try from 52 yards out in the second quarter. Thomas Morstead was busy with eight punts for a 51.3-yard average.

COACHING: D

The Jets seemed ready to play, and were fired up about the chance to end a 14-game losing streak against New England. But the offensive scheme was confusing and ultimately didn’t work except for one drive. Was the goal to establish the run? To showcase what Zach Wilson does well? The Patriots were down two cornerbacks, and when Garrett Wilson was asked if the Jets did enough to exploit that, he said, “No.” It’s easy to say the Jets’ offense would be better if Aaron Rodgers hadn’t gotten hurt, but that was three games ago.