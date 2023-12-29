Jets vs. Browns Q&A: How did Robert Saleh react to the loss?

What was Robert Saleh’s reaction after this ugly performance?

Saleh was his usual even-tempered self after the game. He spoke calmly and said he needs to do better to make sure his team plays better.

He then was told he didn't seem too upset and was asked what he was feeling.

“I’m not quite sure about that question,” Saleh said. “Do you want me to throw the podium on the floor?”

His news conference ended there.

What was Garrett Wilson’s reaction to surpassing 1,000 receiving yards?

It was a goal of Wilson’s so it meant a lot, but it could have meant more in the moment.

“I would loved to do it in a win,” he said. “It means a lot to me, with that said. I worked my whole life to be in this position to give myself the opportunity to go out there and play.”

Wilson caught five passes for 50 yards, giving him 93 grabs for 1,008 yards overall. He became the first Jets receiver to have 1,000-yard seasons in each of his first two years. He’s also the first Jet to do it since Keyshawn Johnson in 1998 and 1999.

“It’s taken a village to get me where I’m at right now,” Wilson said. “So I’m just thankful for everyone that’s coached me — my parents, my brothers, anyone that’s had an impact on me, because this is a culmination of them. This is special to me.

“I feel like it’s something down the road I’ll be able to tell my kids about and hopefully keep building upon this thing and give them something to be proud of with their dad.”

How undisciplined have the Jets been?

Very. After being penalized 14 times for 150 yards last week, the Jets were flagged 12 times on Thursday for 74 yards. Nine of them were pre-snap penalties. Mekhi Becton, who had his hands full trying to contain Myles Garrett, was penalized three times -— two false starts and one hold.

“I got to figure it out,” Saleh said. “There was a lot of pre-snap stuff today. I got to figure it out.”

Wait, are you telling me the Jets started the same offensive line two games in a row?

Yes. It’s a post-Christmas miracle.

For the first time since Weeks 4 and 5, the Jets started the same five up front: Becton, Laken Tomlinson, Joe Tippmann, Jacob Hanson and Carter Warren. The Jets started a different offensive line combination for 11 straight games before Thursday.

But those five didn’t finish the game. Hanson left with a head injury and was replaced by Xavier Newman. Then Newman exited and Billy Turner came in, but Newman later returned.

What was the Jets’ kicker situation?

Greg Zuerlein was able to go after being slowed by right quadriceps soreness. The Jets signed Austin Seibert to the practice squad on Wednesday just in case Zuerlein couldn’t play.

Were there any surprise inactives for the Jets?

Not really. Receiver Allen Lazard didn’t play after popping up on the injury report with an illness. Defensive end Carl Lawson was a healthy scratch again — this time after the Jets elevated defensive lineman Bruce Hector from the practice squad. Lawson went from starting 17 games last season to being inactive 10 times this season. He won’t return next season.

Aaron Rodgers, (Achilles tendon), Zach Wilson (concussion) and Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) were ruled out on Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Hall and offensive lineman Austin Deculus were the other inactives.