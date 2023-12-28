Unlike Browns, Jets weren't equipped to deal with adversity

CLEVELAND — Aaron Rodgers was sitting at the middle of a long table in a conference room in the Jets’ offices when the hype surrounding the team was still at an all-time high. He made a point of saying something that proved prescient.

“We’re going to have to go through adversity to learn how to win and also to deal with the tough moments,” Rodgers said in late August.

Adversity struck quickly.

Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season. Some short-term success followed: the Jets started 4-3. It was fleeting and not sustainable. A second wave of adversity proved too much to overcome for Robert Saleh’s team.

The Jets (6-9) went into Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns in a very familiar position: out of postseason contention, playing for pride and hoping for better luck next year.

Teams make their own luck, though, or they’re better equipped to deal with and rise above tough times. The team the Jets faced in their next-to-last game of the season is proof of that.

The Browns lost running back Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season lasted just six games. Like the Jets, Cleveland has had offensive line issues and has started four quarterbacks. Unlike the Jets, the Browns’ season was not lost.

The bitter irony for Jets fans is that ex-Jet Joe Flacco was on his couch when the Browns signed him on November 20 and he’s enjoying a rebirth.

The 38-year-old quarterback has led Cleveland to three straight wins. The Browns (10-5) were in position to clinch a playoff spot with a win on Thursday night. Kevin Stefanski is a leading NFL Coach of the Year candidate.

Saleh, who will return next season, said he will take some hard lessons learned into 2024. He also looks at how other teams operate and sees what he can apply to his group. Doing a deep dive on the Browns might not be a bad idea.

“Yeah, you’re always going to study all of that stuff,” Saleh said. “They’re doing a really nice job defensively. They’re playing at an elite level, very, very similar [to us]. Special teams are doing very well.

“But for sure, we’ll definitely look at some things and areas where we can be better in the event that this happens again, we can keep the boat above water and kind of replicate what they’re doing.”

It’s not just Cleveland. Minnesota, another team that had to start four quarterbacks, is alive in the playoff race despite losing receiver Justin Jefferson for seven games and Kirk Cousins for the season in Week 8. Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are above .500 and are using backup or third-string quarterbacks.

The Jets and Browns have similarities on defense. Cleveland has the No. 1 overall defense and top passing defense. The Jets are the NFL’s third-ranked defense and No. 2 passing defense.

Few similarities exist between the two offenses.

Stefanski, the Browns’ play-caller, adjusted to losing key players and still found ways to move the football and score. The Jets have not adjusted well.

They’re last in total offense and touchdowns (16). The Jets have lacked creativity. They’ve struggled to consistently get the ball in space to their two best playmakers: Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be back next season as well.

Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan has started 10 different players. Cleveland is No. 11 in rushing yards and 10th in rushing touchdowns. The Jets' O-line, coached by Keith Carter, has started 13 different players. The Jets are 28th in rushing and 32nd in rushing touchdowns.

The Jets have pinned a lot of this season’s failure on Rodgers’ and the offensive line situation. The line was considered a weakness coming into the season though. There were also questions about the quarterback room behind Rodgers.

It was Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle. The Jets added Trevor Siemian two weeks after Rodgers got hurt and Brett Rypien after they waived Boyle three weeks ago.

Wilson was supposed to learn from Rodgers. He ended up taking over for Rodgers and had another rough year. A concussion kept Wilson out Thursday. He may have already played his last game as a Jet. Siemian got the start at Cleveland.

The Jets could have signed Flacco after Rodgers got hurt. Flacco’s name came up, but they never called him. Flacco’s 10 touchdown passes in four games with the Browns matched the Jets’ total TDs thrown.

Garrett Wilson has caught as many touchdown passes from Flacco as Zach Wilson — two in 15 fewer games. Garrett Wilson said he loved playing with Flacco and considers him “a great player.” As for what Flacco is doing with Cleveland, he said, “I would say to people here no one is surprised by that. He’s one of those guys.”

Sometimes teams make their own luck or they’re better equipped to deal with adversity.