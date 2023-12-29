Jets fall to former teammate Joe Flacco, Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A team starting its fourth quarterback that has endured a large number of offensive line injuries clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night — and it wasn’t the Jets.

The Jets were unable to overcome that kind of adversity and were eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th consecutive year earlier this month.

The Browns, however, have risen above some tough times and are reaping the rewards.

Former Jet Joe Flacco continued his inspired play and led the Browns to a 37-20 victory over his old team at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Flacco passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Browns took a 34-17 lead and wound up completing 19 of 29 passes for 309 yards to help Cleveland (11-5) earn its fourth straight win and a playoff berth.

Flacco started nine games and played in 12 for the Jets in the previous three seasons. Despite not having top receiver Amari Cooper because of a heel injury, he snapped the Jets’ streak of not allowing a 300-yard passer at 33 games.

Trevor Siemian was 32-for-45 for 261 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Breece Hall finished with 126 scrimmage yards on 22 touches and caught a 21-yard touchdown pass. Garrett Wilson had five catches for 50 yards and surpassed 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season.

Browns running back Jerome Ford scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Former Jet Elijah Moore had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game with a concussion. Tight end David Njoku caught six passes for 134 yards.

The Jets (6-10) were pushed around early and trailed by 20 twice in the first half. They will close out their season in New England.

The Browns had no trouble moving the ball without Cooper. They’ve been able to adjust in these situations most of the season, unlike the Jets. Losing Aaron Rodgers four snaps into the season, getting poor quarterback play overall and starting 13 different offensive linemen proved too much for the Jets to withstand.

The Browns lost running back Nick Chubb in Week 2. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season lasted only six games. Like the Jets, Cleveland has started four quarterbacks and double-digit offensive linemen (10). Unlike the Jets, the Browns’ season was not lost.

Kevin Stefanski is a leading NFL Coach of the Year candidate for the work he’s done with this team.

The bitter irony for Jets fans is that Flacco was on his couch when the Browns signed him on Nov. 20 and he’s enjoying a rebirth. The Jets considered Flacco but never called him.

Flacco has played five games with the Browns and is 4-1 with 13 touchdown passes — two more than the Jets’ quarterbacks all season.

Trailing 34-17 at the half, the Jets had a chance to draw closer on their opening drive of the third quarter, but Greg Zuerlein’s 31-yard field-goal try — after the Jets took a delay-of-game penalty — was blocked.

They finally scored in the fourth quarter after Jermaine Johnson recovered a fumble at Cleveland’s 35. The Jets were stuffed on fourth-and-1, but Cleveland had 12 men on the field. The Jets did nothing with the new set of downs, though, and Zuerlein kicked a 44-yard field goal to make it 34-20 with 8:50 left.

Flacco led the Browns on touchdown drives on their first two series. He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ford on the first and Hunt had a 7-yard TD run on the second. Njoku had four catches for 113 yards on those two series.

In between, the Jets recorded their first opening-drive touchdown of the season. Hall accounted for 53 yards, including a 21-yard catch-and-run TD from Siemian.

The Browns had another scoring opportunity on their third series. Izzy Abanikanda fumbled a kickoff that Browns corner Mike Ford Jr. recovered at the Jets’ 12. The defense made a big stand, though. Cleveland went for it on fourth-and-4 from the 6 and Flacco threw incomplete.

The Jets gave up the football again and this time the Browns scored. Ronnie Hickman picked off Siemian at the Jets’ 30 and returned it for a touchdown that gave the Browns a 20-7 lead with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

It stayed that way until Flacco threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Moore with 6:15 left in the half that made it 27-7. Moore caught four passes for 39 yards on the drive.

The Jets cut it to 27-14 on Johnson's pick-6 with 2:02 to go in the half. Johnson tipped a Flacco pass, picked it off and returned it 37 yards for the touchdown.

Flacco and the Browns weren’t done, though. On the next series, Flacco evaded Quinnen Williams and threw it on the move to Ford. He did the rest, scoring on a 50-yard touchdown with some help from the Jets’ defense. They missed several tackles along the way.