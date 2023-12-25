Jets vs. Commanders Q&A: What was reaction to news about Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh?

What was the reaction of the players after hearing that Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh will be back next year?

They were not surprised that the general manager and coach will return, and they all seemed happy. C.J. Mosley said he didn’t expect anything else. Garrett Wilson had a similar reaction.

“Yeah, man. I didn’t even know that was news,” Wilson said. “We feel like we’re close. We got to figure it out as far as us playing. That was a never a doubt. We’ll be here next year and we’re going to be ready to rock.”

How confident were the Jets that Greg Zuerlein would make the game-winning 54-yard field goal?

Let’s let Breece Hall tell you how sure he was:

“He never misses, so I wasn’t surprised at all. Literally, as they snapped the ball, I was already walking onto the field ready to go shake everybody’s hands. I knew he was going to go make it.”

From where would Zuerlein have been comfortable kicking it?

He said “it’s always a moving line,” but generally it’s around the opponent's 42-yard line, which would be a 60-yard try.

Zuerlein described the kicking conditions as “the calmest I’ve ever experienced” at MetLife Stadium.

“That was very fortunate,” he said. “Considering this late in the season, it could have been terrible. It was as good as you can hope for.”

What happened on the punt block by Jermaine Johnson?

Johnson has been asking to be in on punts to let him block one, and he found out during the week that it indeed would happen. He said special teams coach Brant Boyer texted him during the week and said, "Are you ready to block one?’'

Johnson was.

“It was funny because I wasn’t even supposed to be on the field,” he said. “My call didn’t get called for me to block it. It was a miscommunication. Someone didn’t come and get me off and I was like, ‘I’ll just stay in and try to block it.’ ”

Was there a Christmas miracle on the offensive line?

No chance. The Jets started a different offensive line combination for the 11th consecutive game, making it 12 overall. The line needs an overhaul and some stability next season.

Did the Jets post a winning home record?

No. They finished 4-5 at MetLife Stadium this season, their fourth straight year with a losing record at home. Their four wins were their most since 2019, when they went 5-3.

Which Jets suffered injuries?

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert suffered a concussion and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Lindenhurst product might not be cleared by the Jets’ next game on Thursday in Cleveland.