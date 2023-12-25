Breece Hall reminds Jets fans of his potential with huge game vs. Commanders

Breece Hall wowed everyone early this season with how good he looked coming off a torn ACL in Week 7 of 2022.

That included a 177-yard rushing day against the Broncos on Oct. 8. But since then he had not totaled more than 50 yards on the ground in any game.

That changed in a big way on Sunday, when the second-year running led a 30-28 victory over the Commanders at MetLife Stadium by rushing 20 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and adding 12 receptions for 96 yards. If you’re adding at home, that is 191 yards from scrimmage.

It was a tour de force that reminded fans of the promise Hall showed as a second-round draft pick who might have been on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last year had he not gotten hurt.

“He’s so special, man; he’s the best in the league,” receiver Garrett Wilson said. “I feel there’s a lot more where that came from. He’s so special, and it’s effortless.”

Wilson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season in Hall’s absence. Now the Jets have a pair of elite weapons to build around next season and presumably beyond.

“The coaches were able to get me in good spots to get the ball in space, and they stayed with me the whole game,” Hall said.

“It’s a blessing that they still have faith in me after having a big knee injury and still believe I’m the guy. It definitely means a lot from them.”

Hall’s first touchdown came on a 36-yard run that gave the Jets a 17-0 lead only 5:23 into the game. Jeremy Ruckert threw a key block on the play.

“It was a perfect play,” Hall said. “I kind of knew just from the front they were in . . . It was just cool to see how ‘Hack’ (coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) drew up the perfect play and we were able to execute it.”

Hall’s 2-yard scoring run late in the first half made it 27-7 and seemingly gave the Jets an insurmountable lead.

But Washington scored 21 consecutive points before the Jets won it on Greg Zuerlein’s 54-yard field goal with five seconds left. Trevor Siemian’s 14-yard pass to Hall was a key play on the winning drive.

It was a relief to sneak out the victory in the home finale of what has been a difficult season. Hall acknowledged frustrations that included injuries and “having a lot of different lineups up front,” a reference to the revolving door on the line.

But he said his confidence has not wavered.

“I wholeheartedly think I’m one of the best running backs in the league,” he said, “but you have to look at stats. Stats tell you the truth. Looking at film tells the you truth.

“I just go out every week and try to put my best foot forward with the opportunities I get, and today I did.”