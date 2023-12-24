Jets beat Commanders on Greg Zuerlein's field goal in final seconds

Woody Johnson gave members of Jets leadership an early Christmas present on Sunday. General manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh will return in 2024.

Then Saleh’s team nearly suffered an epic Christmas Eve collapse against the Commanders. The Jets squandered a 20-point halftime lead but won, 30-28, on Greg Zuerlein’s 54-yard field goal with five seconds left.

Before the game, Johnson, the Jets' principal owner, told the New York Post that both men will be back despite the team’s struggles. The Jets already had clinched a losing record for the eighth consecutive year and won’t participate in the playoffs for the 13th year in a row.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

The Jets did not release a statement from Johnson or make him available to other reporters covering the team.

There had been speculation that Douglas and Saleh could be on the hot seat. Losing Aaron Rodgers four snaps into the season with a torn left Achilles tendon was something this group was unable to overcome.

The Jets (6-9) envisioned competing for the AFC East title and hosting playoff games this year. Instead, they closed out their home schedule in front of a sparse Christmas Eve crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Those who came out saw the Jets take control early, fall behind 28-27 on Antonio Gibson's 2-yard touchdown run with 4:52 remaining and escape with the narrow win.

The Jets scored on their first three possessions and led 17-0 just 5:23 into the game. Jason Brownlee caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian after Jermaine Johnson blocked a punt to give the Jets the ball at the 9, and Breece Hall, sprung by an excellent block by Jeremy Ruckert, ran 36 yards for a TD.

Zuerlein's 27-yard field goal gave the Jets a 20-0 lead with 9:10 left in the second quarter. They were up 27-7 at the half, but they didn’t score after halftime against the NFL’s worst defense until Zuerlein’s game-winning kick.

Hall ran for two touchdowns and totaled 191 scrimmage yards, rushing for 95 yards on 20 carries and catching 12 passes for 96 yards. Garrett Wilson caught nine passes for 76 yards.

Siemian, the fourth quarterback to start for the Jets this season, completed 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. Siemian also threw an interception and fumbled once.

With the Jets leading 27-7, Siemian led a drive to the Washington 6, but on second down, his pass intended for Jason Brownlee was intercepted by Cody Barton and returned 52 yards to the Jets' 44. A horse-collar tackle by Brownlee on the play moved the ball to the 29, setting up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Logan Thomas as the Commanders got back in the game.

The Jets twice intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who was 6-for-22 for 56 yards and a 1.7 passer rating. Brissett replaced him and finished 10-for-13 for 100 yards, one touchdown .and a 123.9 passer rating. Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for two scores for Washington.