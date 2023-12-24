Jets vs. Commanders grades: A very good day on special teams

OFFENSE: C-

It was neither smooth nor pretty, but Nathaniel Hackett’s group did just enough against the NFL’s worst defense. The Jets' offense — with help from the defense and special teams — scored 17 points in the first 5:23 of the game after totaling a measly 16 first-quarter points coming into this game. They matched their season high with three offensive touchdowns and put together a two-minute drive at the end of the game that resulted in the game-winning field goal. Running back Breece Hall was outstanding, with 32 touches for 191 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Receiver Garrett Wilson had 76 receiving yards. Trevor Siemian threw one touchdown pass and committed two turnovers. One came in the red zone and both led to Washington touchdowns.

DEFENSE: B-

Jeff Ulbrich’s guys dominated early, had some breakdowns at the worst time and then needed to really buckle down late. Safety Tony Adams picked off Sam Howell on the second play of the opening series, leading to the Jets' first score (a field goal). Quincy Williams also intercepted Howell on the last pass he threw before the Commanders replaced him with Jacoby Brissett. The Jets allowed only 76 total yards in the first half. They gave up 169 in the second half and touchdowns on three straight possessions. They couldn’t contain Brissett or the running game in the second half. Tackling was an issue. Penalties were an issue. They did make a stop on the Commanders’ last series, forcing them to go three-and-out to give the offense the ball back.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

It was a very good day for Brant Boyer’s guys. Greg Zuerlein kicked the game-winning 54-yard field goal with five seconds left. He was 6-for-6 on his kicks — three field goals and three extra points. Jermaine Johnson blocked Washington’s first punt of the game and the Jets scored a touchdown two plays later. Ashtyn Davis recovered a fumble in punt coverage that led to a Jets field goal. Punter Thomas Morstead was in the scrum when former Jet Jamison Crowder coughed up the punt. Morstead averaged 48.7 yards per punt and had two of his six downed inside the 20.

COACHING: C

Everything looked great early. Unlike last week in Miami, Robert Saleh had his team ready to play from the beginning. The Jets usually are the ones playing catch-up; their defense inexplicably folded. The offensive play-calling was a little puzzling. Siemian threw the ball nearly 50 times — 49, to be exact. The Jets led this game by 20 at halftime. If there was ever a time to get a little conservative, it was then. The Jets ran 46 plays in the second half and threw it 23 times.