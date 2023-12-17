Jets eliminated from playoff contention after shutout loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Jets couldn’t stand the heat or pressure in Miami.

Zach Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion in the first half of a game that was essentially over before halftime. The Dolphins embarrassed the Jets, 30-0, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The loss dropped the Jets to 5-9 and clinched their eighth straight losing season. It also may have once and for all ended the Aaron Rodgers’ return fairy tale.

The Jets needed to win for Rodgers to even consider playing again this season. The loss, combined with the Browns' 20-17 overtime win over the Bears, eliminated them from playoff contention for the 13th straight season.

Sunday's 30-0 loss in Miami clinched the Jets' eighth consecutive losing season. Year Record 2023 5-9* 2022 7-10 2021 4-13 2020 2-14 2019 7-9 2018 4-12 2017 5-11 2016 5-11 *Three games remaining

While Rodgers, who is recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon, is expected to be cleared for contact this week, the organization may overrule him and tell him to wait until next season. Rodgers has targeted a Christmas Eve return against Washington, but he has said the Jets must have a chance to make the playoffs.

This was a terrible performance coming off such an impressive showing by Wilson and the offense last week against Houston. The Jets couldn’t protect their quarterbacks and they never got anything going offensively.

The Jets were outscored 24-0 in the first half and outgained 197 yards to 4. Wilson exited late in the second quarter and was replaced by Trevor Siemian. Jets QBs were sacked six times and committed four turnovers.

Wilson completed 4 of 11 passes for 26 yards and lost a fumble. He was sacked four times in the five series he played. It’s possible he played his last game as a Jet. Wilson, who was benched earlier this season, reportedly was reluctant to take back his starting job for fear of getting hurt.

Siemian was 14-for-26 for 110 yards with two interceptions and a fumble. Garrett Wilson caught three passes for 29 yards.

The Dolphins (10-4) were without their top playmaker, receiver Tyreek Hill, due to an ankle injury. It didn’t slow down Miami’s offense.

Tua Tagovailoa started the game 13-for-13. He ended up 21-for-24 for 224 yards and one touchdown pass. Jaylen Waddle had eight catches for 142 yards, including a 60-yard score. Raheem Mostert rushed for two touchdowns.

Things went badly for the Jets from the very beginning.

On the Jets’ first series, Zach Wilson coughed up the football deep in his own territory. He was sacked by Bradley Chubb at the 9 and fumbled. Zach Sieler picked it up and was brought down at the 1.

The Jets’ defense stopped Mostert on first down and dropped him for a loss of a yard on second. Mostert punched it in for the touchdown on his third try, from 2 yards out.

Miami went up 10-0 after the Jets gave up the ball again on their side of the field. On their second series, the Jets ran a fake punt on fourth-and-4 from their 42. Ashtyn Davis was brought down for a 1-yard loss.

The Dolphins drove into the red zone, but penalties kept them from getting closer. They settled for Jason Sanders’ 37-yard field goal.

The Jets went three-and-out on their next two series and totaled minus-14 yards. Wilson was sacked during each possession.

The Dolphins, however, made it look easy when they got the football. On first down, Waddle got a step on D.J. Reed and Tagovailoa hit his receiver in stride for the 60-yard touchdown pass that made it 17-0.

Mostert's 1-yard touchdown run gave the Dolphins a 24-0 advantage with 1:03 left in the half. Siemian replaced Wilson on the subsequent series. The drive ended with Siemian getting sacked.