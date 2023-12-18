Jets vs. Dolphins Q&A: How frustrated was Garrett Wilson?

How frustrated was Garrett Wilson during and after the game?

Very. Wilson hates losing and it shows. CBS cameras caught him several times having animated conversations on the sideline, including once with Aaron Rodgers.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Wilson said. “A lot of times it comes off like I’m saying something. The reality is I just talk with a lot of emotion sometimes, especially when I’m playing a game I love and not getting the results that we want.”

Wilson has reason to be frustrated. He’s their No. 1 target yet he wasn’t targeted until the third quarter.

“I’m aware,” Wilson said.

The Dolphins put Jalen Ramsey on Wilson, was held to three catches for 29 yards.

Did Robert Saleh take enough responsibility for this terrible display?

No. He really didn’t take any. He said repeatedly that the Dolphins beat them up front and that led to a lot of the problems. The Jets only had 103 yards of offense. The defense allowed the Dolphins to score easily even though they were without Tyreek Hill.

“You put together the best [game] plan possible,” Saleh said. “Sometimes it’s good. Sometimes it’s not.”

This game reflected poorly on the coaches on both sides of the football. The Dolphins found ways to get the ball in their playmakers hands and to take Wilson and Breece Hall out of the game.

Is Saleh’s job in jeopardy?

This is Saleh's third straight losing season and this game was a definite step backward. In short, check back next week. If the Jets lose on Christmas Eve to Washington, Saleh’s seat could get warmer.

Will the Jets check out on Saleh on the season now?

They’re professionals, so they should keep fighting, but even D.J Reed said “it’s hard” to stay motivated every week when there’s nothing on the line. Reed was asked if Saleh’s message is still resonating in the locker room.

“I would say so,” Reed said. “He really said what we all know. We got three given games so we got to out there and put what we want on tape. When guys hear that, [it’s] still mentally easy to throw in the towel knowing we’re not going to the playoffs. I think it resonated to guys. But I also think there’s a human side, which is like I want to take care of myself and make sure I’m healthy.

“I feel like we got the right guys in the locker room and go about these games and take them like a championship week and finish the season off strong.”

Really? Another new starting offensive line combination?

Yes, for the ninth straight game. Billy Turner started at right tackle in place of the injured Max Mitchell, who started last week for the injured Carter Warren. The line didn’t protect well overall.

What happened on the fake punt?

The Dolphins played it well. On fourth-and-4 from the 42, the Jets called for a direct snap to Ashtyn Davis. He ran it up the middle and was tackled for a 1-yard loss.

“Felt like we had one from – we never got the chance to call it in the Black Friday game (against Miami) and felt like we had the look we wanted,” Saleh said. “It didn’t work out the way we thought it would.”