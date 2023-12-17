Aaron Rodgers learns the hard way why you can't rely on the Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A season that began with the Jets putting all their faith in Aaron Rodgers came down to a game in which Aaron Rodgers had no choice but to put all his faith in the Jets.

If he had any chance at all to play another meaningful snap this season he needed his team to win in Miami on Sunday. He needed his young protégé, Zach Wilson, to play the kind of game he did last week. He needed the championship-caliber defense that the Jets so often like to tell us they have to at least be a speed bump for the Indy cars the Dolphins line up with when they have the ball.

Had they been able to do so then – Maybe? Possibly? Probably? – Rodgers would have been medically cleared to play at some point this week and – Maybe? Possibly? Probably? – been able to take the field for them with the postseason still within reach on Christmas Eve against Washington.

But on Sunday, Rodgers learned the folly of relying on the Jets, a misguided pursuit that the rest of us in New York have understood for decades.

The Jets lost, 30-0, falling to 5-9. Shortly after they left the field the Browns and Texans won their games to mathematically eliminate them.

Mathematically eliminate Rodgers, too.

That a 40-year-old man could return from a torn Achilles in about three and a half months was supposed to be the longshot, not the Jets remaining relevant long enough for such a medical miracle to matter. Way back in November when they were 4-3 it seemed as if they might actually pull off the caveat that was always connected to the potential return, but they lost six of their next seven, including Sunday.

“If that’s how it had unfolded and ended up that would have been awesome,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said of facilitating a good enough reason for Rodgers’ comeback, “but the reality of it is we were trying to win because we’re prideful people. We put in a lot, our whole life, to get to this moment. To go out there and play the way we played a few weeks this season, it’s been tough.”

Cornerback Sauce Gardner echoed that primary pain.

“The objective was to win the game today and we didn’t win,” he said.

Asked, though, if he felt the team had let Rodgers down by not staying alive long enough for him to swoop in and salvage the season, the carrot that had been dangling for them for weeks if not months, Gardner had to concede that it was a peripheral concern.

“Our job was to keep winning and if us winning would have brought him back, then yes,” he said. “But that’s not something that is on everybody’s mind.”

Well, probably on one of them.

The quarterback sat in the sullen locker room with his teammates wearing what must have been a very different coat of disappointment (he declined requests to speak and the Jets said because he did not play in his game he was not obligated to address the media). The other players lost the lopsided game and had their postseason hopes dashed, but at least they had the chance to compete. Rodgers was never given such an opportunity. Now he won’t have it again until September.

Rodgers was already scheming and plotting his return this season when he was in the training room at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11 having torn his Achilles on the fourth snap of the season. As soon as that possibility was broached publicly there were already dozens of reasons why it would not work. His speedy recovery from an injury that normally takes nearly a full year to heal was the biggest doubt, but there were other matters that needed ironing out too.

Ultimately none of it mattered. Zach Wilson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas (who never added a suitable substitute for Wilson) steered this season like Clark Griswold drove his station wagon across the country, all with Rodgers stuck in the back seat watching the adventures through the side window. On Sunday in Maimi they finally arrived at their destination amid the flurry of breathless national reports that Rodgers could be cleared to return to the active roster by Wednesday’s deadline … only to find Wally World was closed by their own shortcomings.

“Starting from the first series of the year to now it’s been a constant battle,” Saleh said.

One they were never able to compete against.

There are three games left this season and Rodgers, who invested untold resources of money and time into this potential comeback, may still want to see his journey through. He could insist that he step back on the field just for the sake of saying he did it. That would put the Jets in the tough spot of potentially having to say “no” to someone they have been gushing yeses over since they flew out to Malibu to meet him in March.

“There is no discussion to be had until he is actually cleared,” coach Robert Saleh said.

The Jets would be mad to allow that to happen, not when they figure to be regrouping for 2024 with Rodgers as their quarterback once again. Sanity may be in short supply, though, as it often is with this organization. Rodgers has been calling the shots since he arrived in the spring and that could continue now. This may not be a fight the Jets are willing to wage against him at this point. Hopefully somebody talks him out of it, but if he truly wants to play, and the doctors OK it, figure on Rodgers playing.

Putting Rodgers behind this offensive line which gave up six sacks and 14 quarterback hits, including a few that drove Zach Wilson from the game with a concussion, would be the equivalent of trying the future Hall of Famer to railroad tracks and waiting for the next express train to come barreling through. Sure, there is a chance he could Houdini his way free and escape unscathed with a bow and a triumphant ta-da flourish. But why risk it? Even if he plays just one series to say he did so, look what happened on just one series back in September.

Rodgers may think he can rise above the nonsense and bad luck that the Jets have been mired in for many of our lifetimes. Sunday should have taught him otherwise. His optimistic manifesting proved no match for the Jets’ inured proclivity for misadventure.

The Jets already fumbled away the one semi-logical reason for him to return to the field this season with Sunday’s loss. Going double-or-nothing now with next year’s potential is not a gamble he or the Jets should even entertain.