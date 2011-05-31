Jets' Ferguson mum on Randy Moss talk

D'Brickashaw Ferguson didn't pretend as if he hadn't heard the latest rumor drawing attention around the NFL.

Speculation continues to hint toward a possible marriage between the Jets and soon-to-be free agent Randy Moss. But Ferguson, a Freeport native and the Jets' left tackle, knows it's all just hearsay. So he isn't about to get all worked up over the potential addition of the talented -- and troublesome -- wide receiver.

Ferguson has become accustomed to hearing the Jets constantly linked to big-name players.

"When we are in season or out of season, that's just the nature of the beast," Ferguson said on Tuesday at a promotional appearance in Manhattan. "We attract a lot of attention. Right now, it's all speculation. We're locked out.

"It's not that big a deal right now because there is no movement. So it's just talk."

Rumors tying Moss, 34, to the Jets began at the owners' meetings in March, when Rex Ryan was asked about the future Hall of Famer who played for the Patriots, Vikings and Titans last season. With three free-agent wide receivers in Santonio Holmes, Braylon Edwards and Brad Smith, the Jets could have a hard time re-signing Holmes and Edwards, even though general manager Mike Tannenbaum has said repeatedly he wants to give both new deals.

Should the contract demands of Edwards or Holmes prove to be more than the Jets are willing to pay, Moss could be a fallback option whenever the NFL reopens for business.

"There can be no movement now, so it doesn't make a lot of sense to put a lot of time into that," Ferguson said. "We are locked out. Nobody is going anywhere. But when that time comes, we'll definitely approach it then. Every year our team changes. That was something one of the veterans told me: 'Hey, the team changes every year and new players wind up in the locker room.'

"And I'm sure this year will be no different when we get back. So we'll just see what happens."

Ferguson is also in wait-and-see mode regarding a player-organized workout with teammates. Quarterback Mark Sanchez said during an NFL Network interview last week that he'd like to rally the troops for a session this month if the lockout isn't lifted soon.

"I'm sure at some point we will probably get together," Ferguson said. "I haven't talked to Mark yet, so I don't know what's going on. But I think it would be good. As much as we are players, we are peers, we're friends, too. So it would probably be good just to kind of get together and build that camaraderie, because it's more than just plays at the end of the day.

"It's that chemistry, you know?"