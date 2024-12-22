OFFENSE: D

Davante Adams said it best: “I don’t know if I’d say we struggled offensively. I’d say we struggled to score, for sure. Which is kind of the same thing, I guess you could say.” Um, yeah. The Jets opened with a gorgeous 99-yard touchdown drive and managed only a field goal after that. They were 2-for-5 on fourth downs, with all three failures leading to Rams points. Aaron Rodgers finished 28-for-42 for 256 yards and a touchdown. According to ESPN, the Jets became the second team since 1940 to not have a single punt yet score fewer than 10 points.

DEFENSE: B

Even playing without Quinnen Williams for the entire game and Sauce Gardner for much of it, the Jets gave Matthew Stafford and the Rams fits on a cold day for a team from Southern California. Stafford had only 110 passing yards. Most of the Rams offense came from Kyren Williams’ 23 carries for 122 yards and a TD. The Jets offense repeatedly put the defense in tough positions, giving the Rams the ball three times in Jets territory on two failed fourth down tries and a fumble by Rodgers.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Xavier Gipson had a 42-yard kickoff return, but later he fumbled a punt that the Rams recovered to seal the victory. Anders Carlson missed an extra point and later a 49-yard field goal attempt that could have kept the Jets within reach in the final minutes.

COACHING: D

Jeff Ulbrich and his staff had the Jets playing hard again and putting up a fight against a superior Rams team, but the lasting memory of this one will be a series of fourth-down attempts that backfired. Most notably: Ulbrich went for it on a fourth-and-1 from his own 33-yard line in the second quarter. Breece Hall was stuffed at the line, and the Rams turned that into their first touchdown.