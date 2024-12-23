1. Garrett Wilson wasn’t involved much and he wasn’t happy

The Jets ran 63 offensive plays and Wilson was targeted just seven times, with four coming late in their 19-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday. This is a problem, and it could continue to push Wilson away from wanting to remain with the Jets long term. His frustration with losing and how this season has gone is evident. He was noncommittal when asked about his future as a Jet during the week. Wilson hates losing and feels he can impact winning. He is the Jets’ leading receiver this year and closing in on 1,000 yards for the third straight season.

“I’m someone who prides myself on winning and playing my part to help the team win,” Wilson said. “Anytime we don’t win and I’m not that involved it’s tough. I’m not going to sit here and say I haven’t been involved. I just think I got more to give.”

The acquisition of Davante Adams has taken some targets away from Wilson. Adams has been really productive and Aaron Rodgers looks for him often. Adams was targeted 13 times Sunday, nearly twice as much as Wilson.

2. The Jets don’t run it enough

Rodgers scoffed at the notion that on cold days you run the ball more than you pass. “Maybe if it was snowing,” he said. The Jets only called 19 designed runs in Sunday’s game and Rodgers dropped back 44 times. By contrast, the Rams had 28 designed runs to 19 passes. The Jets’ run defense certainly lends itself to that, as Kyren Williams averaged 5.3 yards on his 23 carries. The Jets could have tried to establish Breece Hall more, but they’ve been more of a passing offense with Rodgers.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich indicated that there were more called runs, but Rodgers changes things at the line of scrimmage because of what he sees from the defense. Rodgers said he didn’t really check out of runs and “threw run solutions.” Hall carried the ball 14 times for 52 yards and hasn’t had 20 rushes in a game all season.

3. Being aggressive is good, but sometimes you should take the points

The Jets (4-11) are playing out the string, so you can’t fault Ulbrich for being aggressive. But he pushed it by becoming Dan Campbell all of a sudden and going for it on fourth down five times. The Jets’ inability to execute and convert cost them the game. It was surprising that they went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 33 midway through the second quarter with a 6-0 lead. Hall was stuffed for no gain. Three plays later, the Rams scored their first touchdown to tie it at 6. Then coming out of the half, Ulbrich went for it on fourth-and-4 from the 13 when a field goal would have put the Jets up 12-6. Take the points there, it’s OK. Rodgers’ fade pass to Adams in the end zone was batted away.

“Hindsight is always 20/20,” Ulbrich said. “I really felt that we were so efficient and doing such a good job on third and fourth down that it was the right thing to do at that point. We had some momentum. I felt like their defense was on their heels a little bit and fatigued after a long drive. I thought we could finish the drive. I was looking for a touchdown.”