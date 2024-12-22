The Jets were in the holiday spirit. They gifted the Rams the game and gave their fans another head-scratching loss.

Aaron Rodgers fumbled leading to Los Angeles’ go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Jets also failed to convert three fourth downs - the Rams scored on all three possessions and handed the Jets a 19-9 loss Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

This was the Jets’ next-to-last home game. The Jets, who fell to 4-11, have two games remaining in this disappointing season.

Rodgers completed 28-for-42 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams caught seven passes for 68 yards and a TD. Breece Hall finished with 52 yards rushing and had five catches for 38 yards.

Matthew Stafford was 14-for-19 for 110 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Kyren Williams rushed 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown

The Jets opened the second half leading 9-6 and put together a drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes of game clock. It didn’t result in points, though. The Jets went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Rams’ 13. Rodgers’ fade pass in the end zone to Adams was knocked away by Akhello Witherspoon.

The Rams tied the score on the ensuing possession. Joshua Karty drilled a 38-yard field goal with 12:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers coughed up the football on the next possession. He was sacked on third down Rams safety Kam Curl and fumbled. Jared Verse recovered it at the Jets’ 21. Los Angeles scored on its third play. Stafford hit tight end Tyler Higbee on the right side, and he tumbled into the end zone to give the Rams a 16-9 lead.

The Jets gave the ball up again on the next series with another failed fourth-down conversion attempt. Rodgers’ pass intended for Tyler Conklin on fourth-and-4 from the Jets’ 47 was incomplete.

The Rams’ took advantage of the short field and took a 10-point lead on Karty’s 45-yard field goal with 5:17 to go.

On the ensuing possession, the Jets drove into Los Angeles territory. They lined up to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the 26, hoping to get the Rams to jump. Instead, left tackle Max Mitchell was flagged for a false start, pushing the Jets back 5 yards. Anders Carlson missed the 49-yard field goal wide right.

The Rams punted, but Xavier Gipson fumbled it and Los Angeles recovered. Stafford took three knees to close out the game.