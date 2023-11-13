Jets grades vs. Raiders: Defense, special teams look good

OFFENSE: D

There were signs of life, for once. Zach Wilson was able to move the offense and convert third downs at a higher rate than usual, 7-for-16. He nearly had a brilliant 23-yard touchdown run but a sliver of his foot was out of bounds at the 3-yard line. Naturally, the Jets failed to score a touchdown on that drive. Wilson also displayed his athleticism by scrambling to get off a Hail Mary that had a chance of succeeding as time expired. But with the Jets down four and driving to the Las Vegas 20 in the final two minutes, Wilson had a pass to Allen Lazard intercepted by Robert Spillane. Did we mention the penalties? There were a lot of those, too.

DEFENSE: B

For most of the game, it looked as if the defense would record another of its Grade A performances, but down the stretch, it appeared the players began to tire from their endless efforts. The Raiders finally scored the game’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter, a score set up by a 40-yard run by Josh Jacobs. The Raiders were going with a rookie quarterback in Aidan O’Connell and did get an interception off him by Jordan Whitehead. But O’Connell still got the job done, helped by Jacobs’ 116 rushing yards. But hey, the Jets allowed 16 points. That should be enough to win in the NFL.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Greg Zuerlein was flawless, and he had plenty of practice, given the Jets’ inability to score touchdowns. He made field goals from 47, 53, 30 and 45 yards. That is good, but not as good as getting seven points. Thomas Morstead had five punts and failed to get any of them inside the 20. There were two touchbacks.

COACHING: D

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had some frustratingly non-aggressive play-calling early on, but at least the offense moved the ball. Robert Saleh and his staff need to figure out some way of cutting back on the penalties that continue to ruin the offense’s efforts. Saleh called the mistakes “dumb,” which they were. But he is in charge of steering his players in a different direction. Saleh’s biggest challenge might be preventing a mutiny by the defense as it continues to watch the offense flop week after week.