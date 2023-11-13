Zach Wilson's late interception costs Jets in loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Zach Wilson had the football and was leading a late-game drive that could have silenced the noise about his future as the Jets’ starting quarterback — at least for a little while.

Then Wilson made the big mistake. He was picked off by linebacker Robert Spillane at the Raiders’ 15 with 1:17 remaining. The game looked lost. Wilson and the Jets got another chance, but the night ended with another crushing Jets’ loss.

Wilson’s last second desperation pass in the end was knocked away and the Jets fell, 16-12, Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Jets had the ball at their 20 with 53 seconds remaining. Wilson completed two passes to get to the Las Vegas 44 with 13 seconds left, but his last two attempts were incomplete.

The Jets (4-5) have now dropped two straight and have not scored a touchdown in two games.

Wilson completed 23-of-39 passes for 263 yards. He also had 54 yards rushing. Garrett Wilson caught nine passes for 93 yards. He limped off for a few plays in the fourth but returned. Breece Hall had 75 scrimmage yards.

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 16-for-27 for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Josh Jacobs rushed 27 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams, who is expected to be a Jets’ trade target in the offseason, had six receptions for 86 yards.

The Jets trailed 16-12 in the fourth quarter and the Raiders were driving. But Jacobs fumbled at the Jets 25 and Ashtyn Davis recovered it at the 24 with 6:06 to go.

Wilson hit Allen Lazard for a 17-yard gain on first down. The Jets converted two third downs and had a second-and-8 from the 20. That’s when Wilson was intercepted by Spillane at the 15. He returned it to the 40 with 1:14 left but the Jets forced a three-and-out to give the offense one last chance.

The Jets held a 9-6 lead after a touchdown-less first half for both teams. The Jets continued to hurt themselves with penalties. They had a touchdown and two first downs and put the Raiders in field goal range because of penalties.

On the Jets’ first series of the second half, a third-down conversion was erased by a chop block penalty called against running back Michael Carter.

The Raiders tied the game on their second series of the third quarter on Daniel Carlson’s 40-yard field goal. DeAndre Carter returned a punt 32 yards to the Jets’ 45, giving the offense good starting field position. Las Vegas’ drive stalled at the 22.

The Jets went three-and-out on their next series. Wilson was sacked on second down, fumbled, but Mekhi Becton recovered it at the Jets’ 13.

The Raiders started with good field position again. This time at their own 47 and this time they got in the end zone to go ahead 16-9.

On second down, Jacobs broke free for a 40-yard run to the Jets’ 13. Jacobs fumbled the ball out of bounds. Sauce Gardner and Tony Adams missed tackles on the big run. Three plays later, O’Connell threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer.

The Jets’ next drive started well with a Hall 35-yard catch-and-run and 12-yard reception for Garrett Wilson to the Raiders’ 28. The Jets got 1 yard on the next three plays. Greg Zuerlein’s 45-yard field goal brought the Jets within 16-12 with 11:58 to go.

The Jets scored on their opening drive for the first time this season. Zuerlein kicked a 47-yard field goal to give the Jets a 3-0 lead 4:47 into the game. The Jets converted a rare third down on the drive and had an explosive play on the next snap.

Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson for 41 yards to the Raiders’ 26. On first down, Zach Wilson was called for intentional grounding. He flipped the ball as he was about to be sacked by Maxx Crosby. That 10-yard penalty killed the drive.

After Carlson’s 41-yard field goal tied it, the Jets put together another good drive, but mistakes cost them.

A holding penalty by C.J. Uzomah negated a Garrett Wilson 11-yard end-around run to the 19 on second down. Then Wilson dropped a pass on second-and-18. The Jets settled for a Zuerlein 53-yard field goal.

The Jets got it right back as Jordan Whitehead picked off O’Connell on second down and returned it 6 yards to the Raiders’ 26. The Jets got another the field goal out of it.

Zach Wilson had a 20-yard run on third down that gave the Jets a first-and-goal to go from the 3. The initial call was that he scored, but Wilson stepped out of bounds before diving and extending the ball over the pylon. The Jets scored on the next play — a 3-yard touchdown run by Hall. But it was wiped away by another Uzomah hold. Zuerlein’s 30-yard kick made it 9-3.

The defense came up with a big stop on the next series after the Raiders drove to the Jets’ 26. They sacked O’Connell on first and third downs and knocked the Raiders out of field goal range.

The first half ended with Carlson kicking a 54-yard field goal as time expired. A roughing the passer penalty on Bryce Huff allowed the Raiders to get in field-goal range.