Jets Q&A: How frustrating are those penalties?

How frustrated are the Jets by all the drive-killing penalties?

Extremely frustrated. This is a team that hasn’t scored a touchdown in 11 quarters (plus an overtime) since the first quarter of the Giants game two weeks ago. They had one called back Sunday because of a penalty. The Jets need to see some success to lighten the load on their shoulders, and every mistake sets them back.

“So much frustration,” Zach Wilson said. “I don’t know how to put it any other way.

“It literally feels like every good play we have is getting called back out there,” he added. “It is so frustrating because you understand how important every single drive is. We need to get better as a team. We need to find a way.”

Robert Saleh said, “it just happens over and over.” The Jets better figure it out because they’re wasting just about every opportunity they get.

“I don’t know what the hell’s going on, to be honest,” said C.J. Uzomah, who had two holding penalties, including one that negated the touchdown. “It’s wild. To me, it’s not just the worst possible time. It’s every time.

“We move the ball and we get one. We start a drive, and we get one. It’s uncharacteristic football. It’s not sound football. It’s not fundamental. We got to figure that out and we got to figure it out quick.”

Did Aaron Rodgers do anything interesting in Vegas?

Rodgers hasn’t completed a pass this season, but he connected with a receiver Saturday night, hooking up with Davante Adams. Rodgers posted a picture of the two old friends together again on his Instagram page.

Adams was Rodgers’ favorite target in Green Bay, and he’s expected to be one of the Jets’ top targets this offseason. They inquired about him before last month’s trade deadline, but that went nowhere. The Raiders might be more willing to deal Adams in the offseason.

Many teams would be interested, but the Jets would be considered the front-runner to acquire Adams. He and Rodgers would welcome playing with each other again.

Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1, hopes to play again this season. He told Melissa Stark of NBC that his goal is to return in mid-December. He said this past week that his goal was to play again in “a few fortnights,” which would be around mid-December.

Saleh was asked if that’s what he anticipates.

“I don’t know,” he said. “If the doctors clear him, we’ll clear him.”

Why isn’t Breece Hall more involved in the passing game?

He should be. Hall had 16 touches for 75 yards. He had a 35-yard catch-and-run to start a field-goal drive.

“It’s stuff that we’ll look at,” Saleh said. “His productions usually will come on checkdowns. It’s something we definitely need to look at.”

What was the Jets’ starting offensive line?

The Jets started their sixth different offensive line combination and fifth in five games. It’s been impossible for them to get any continuity and chemistry up front.

Mekhi Becton and Laken Tomlinson started on the left side of the line with Joe Tippmann at center. Xavier Newman got his first start as a Jet at right guard and Max Mitchell was the right tackle.

That group did a decent job. Wilson was sacked only twice and Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby had none.

Were there any surprise inactives?

Not really. Rookie edge rusher Will McDonald was inactive after he showed up on the injury report Friday with an ankle issue. That led to Carl Lawson being active for the first time in three games. Receiver Randall Cobb was inactive for the third consecutive game.

The Jets’ other inactives were Billy Turner, Chazz Surratt, Izzy Abanikanda, Jason Brownlee and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.