NFL Draft: 3 potential targets for the Jets at No. 15

1. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia, So.

The Jets need to protect starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blind side and they need security and depth at left tackle. Big and very athletic, Jones started his last 19 games at LT for the Bulldogs, including their back-to-back national championship wins.

2. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State, Jr.

Athletic and versatile lineman, Johnson didn’t play left tackle until his junior year and was named consensus All-American. He played right guard as a sophomore and both guard spots and right tackle as a freshman.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State, Jr.

If he falls, the Jets have to consider adding another target for Rodgers. Smith-Njigba had more catches and receiving yards in 2021 than his Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Jets.