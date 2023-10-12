Jets QB Zack Wilson knows what to expect from the Eagles defense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson admitted he was a little rattled.

When Wilson was a rookie, the Jets held a joint practice with the Eagles. Philadelphia’s six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackler Fletcher Cox was yelling things at Wilson during team competition to fluster him. It worked.

“I was a little bit as a rookie,” Wilson said. “I was like, ‘Gosh, Fletcher Cox is yelling at me right now.’ ”

Wilson called it “a little bit of a welcome to the NFL moment, but really cool.” Now, he knows what to expect from the Eagles and their defense on Sunday.

“They talk a lot,” Wilson said. “As a quarterback that’s exciting because those guys are getting after it.”

Wilson doesn’t remember exactly what Cox said, but something along the lines of, “you better get the ball out quick.” That’s sound advice for Sunday.

The unbeaten Eagles have a top 10 defense and are tied for eighth in the NFL, averaging three sacks per game.

“They definitely have a good defense,” Wilson said.

Wilson has played better of late and his decisiveness and accuracy have improved. In the last two games, he’s completed 72.3 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and one interceptions.

“I think there’s unbelievable signs of him growing starting with the protection, the operation of the cadence and motions, and even the reads and progressions,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “It’s one of those things just feeling more confident in the system.”

Cook’s role

Dalvin Cook played just 11 snaps last game and could continue to play sparingly. There’s no reason to take the ball out of Breece Hall’s hands.

The Jets hoped the Hall-Cook pairing would wear defenses out. Hall has, Cook not so much.

Hall finished with 194 scrimmage yards against Denver and scored on a 72-yard touchdown. He’s averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Cook carried the ball six times in Denver for 23 yards. He is averaging 2.7 yards per rush.

Cook hasn’t shown the burst or vision he displayed with the Vikings in making four Pro Bowls. The Jets believe Cook will make an impact at some point. Until he does, expect a heavy dose of Hall.

“I know any running back, they want to get into a groove,” Hackett said. “He’s been around this league for so long and Breece was really rolling so I think he expected that. As soon as we can see that happen, get that continuous stuff from Dalvin, that’s when we want to keep feeding him. I look for him to continue to be the same that he’s always been.”

Two-minute drill

D.J. Reed (concussion) was limited in practice. He still hasn’t been cleared from the concussion protocol. Brandin Echols (hamstring), and special teams ace Justin Hardee (hamstring) remained out of practice . . . Eagles’ starting corner Darius Slay has missed the first two practices of the week with a knee injury. Their sacks leader Jalen Carter (knee) didn’t practice Thursday.