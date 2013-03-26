Josh Brent of the Dallas Cowboys faces fall trial in deadly wreck

DALLAS -- Dallas Cowboys Josh Brent faces trial Sept. 23 on an intoxication manslaughter charge in a car wreck that killed a teammate.

Prosecutors in Dallas on Monday confirmed the trial date over the Dec. 8 crash in Irving that killed practice squad player Jerry Brown Jr. Police have said Brent had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit for driving. Brown was a passenger.

Brent remains free on $100,000 bond and must wear an electronic ankle bracelet. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison. Defense attorney George Milner says a plea bargain remains a possibility.

Brent's football career is on hold while his case is in the courts. The Cowboys at the end of last season put Brent on the reserve non-football injury list.