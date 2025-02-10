NFL mock draft 2025, post-Super Bowl edition

Only a little more than a month has passed since our initial "Rock Mock" at the end of the regular season and plenty already has changed in the NFL landscape. No surprise then that there are changes to how we see things playing out, too. Now that we know where every team is slotted in the first round, here’s the latest version. Where picks changed among the first 18 selections in the initial mock, the previous pick is in parenthesis.

1. Tennessee: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Titans said they would not let “generational talent” slip past them in favor of a quarterback. That probably means Hunter or Abdul Carter. Hunter gives them more flexibility and marketing for their new stadium. (1.0: Cam Ward)

2. Cleveland: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Deshaun Watson re-tearing his Achilles means he probably won’t play for the Browns in 2025 and might not ever again. They need a quarterback. (1.0: Travis Hunter)

3. Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Every time we see him with Giants, whether it is alongside players (like Malik Nabers in Midtown) or team brass (at the East-West Shrine Game), the pairing looks more and more comfortable.

4. New England: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Carter still dangles out there for them, but new head coach Mike Vrabel knows he needs to protect Drake Maye before he finds someone to hunt opposing quarterbacks.

5. Jacksonville: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Jaguars have bigger needs than pass rushers but at some point the value of Carter simply outweighs any roster considerations. (1.0: Tetairoa McMillan)

6. Las Vegas: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Raiders likely will go with a veteran QB in free agency because 73-year-old head coaches aren’t in it for a long rebuild. McMillan gives whoever is there a target other than Brock Bowers. (1.0: Will Johnson)

7. Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

One of the cleanest prospects in the draft, he’ll help Quinnen Williams quite a bit.

8. Carolina: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Giving Bryce Young a talented game-breaking player at tight end seems like a good way to go. (1.0: Abdul Carter)

9. New Orleans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Saints need to restock their wide receiver shelves for the offense Kellen Moore will bring to town.

10. Chicago: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Caleb Williams needs all the protection he can get.

11. San Francisco: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

Williams may not be ready to be the main guy in an NFL pass rush system just yet, but with Nick Bosa still around he won’t have to be.

12. Dallas: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Cowboys need a running back, so they take one. Simple as that.

13. Miami: Walter Nolan, DT, Mississippi

The Dolphins have learned that speed isn’t the only skillset, and this pick gives them some stoutness up the middle.

14. Indianapolis: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There have been some questions about his speed, but Johnson is a big productive corner who will immediately improve the Colts’ secondary. (1.0: James Pearce)

15. Atlanta: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Falcons are desperate for somebody – anybody! – who can get to the quarterback.

16. Arizona: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

The Cardinals will overhaul their defensive front this offseason with a lot of free agency movement and this gem as a centerpiece. (1.0: Shavin Revel Jr.)

17. Cincinnati: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

If this season taught the Bengals anything, it’s that a team can’t win on offense alone.

18. Seattle: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

A big disrupter for the middle of the defensive line to play alongside Leonard Willams… and eventually take his place. (1.0: Aireontae Ersery)

19. Tampa Bay: Jihaad Campbel, LB, Alabama

Depending on what the Bucs do in free agency with Lavonte David and K.J. Britt, this could be a need pick for their defense.

20. Denver: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Sean Payton and Bo Nix get themselves a tough, technically sound receiver to be a reliable target in the passing game.

21. Pittsburgh: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

No matter who winds up being their quarterback, he’ll need some better protection that the Steelers provided this season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

A steady, reliable player whom Jim Harbaugh knows well.

23. Green Bay: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The Packers need people to cover all the wide receiver weapons in their division.

24. Minnesota: Shavin Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Vikings won’t be able to keep all their free-agent corners, so Revel will allow them to reload a bit.

25. Houston: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

If there is one team in the league that needs a big blocker to man the middle of their offensive line, it is the Texans.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Are the Rams going to stick with Matthew Stafford? If so, they need someone who will allow him to stay in the pocket where he can function at his best.

27. Baltimore: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Ravens could lose two starting offensive linemen in free agency this spring. Membou has the versatility to replace either a tackle or a guard.

28. Detroit: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

The Lions figure to get Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport back for 2025, but Stewart gives them depth and insurance at a position the Lions prize.

29. Washington: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

The Commanders will get more speed and length on the edge with this productive pick.

30. Buffalo: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Ed Oliver and DeWayne Carter get a new partner up front in what may be the deepest position in this draft class.

31. Kansas City: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Steve Spagnuolo knows that a team can never have too many pass rushers.

32. Philadelphia: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

Assuming Mekhi Becton goes elsewhere in free agency, the Eagles will need another mauler in the middle for their short yardage plays.