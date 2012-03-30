Payton appeals NFL's bounty punishment

Saints head coach Sean Payton filed an appeal of his one-year suspension Friday, joining general manager Mickey Loomis, assistant head coach Joe Vitt and the Saints' organization in seeking to overturn punishment handed down earlier this month by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the wake of a bounty scandal.

Payton had until Monday to appeal his one-year suspension, which is due to begin Sunday. He can work until the appeal is heard. Goodell has said any appeal would be expedited.

Loomis was suspended for eight games for not putting a stop to a bounty program that ran from 2009-2011. Vitt was suspended six games, and the Saints were fined $500,000 and docked second-round draft picks this year and next.

Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was hired earlier this year as the Rams' defensive coordinator, has not appealed his indefinite suspension. He can apply for reinstatement after the 2012 season.

The Saints are not expected to make any moves in their head-coaching situation until the appeals are completed. If Payton's suspension is upheld, the team is expected to reach out to former Giants, Patriots, Jets and Cowboys coach Bill Parcells to act as interim head coach for the season.

The league has yet to hand down suspensions for any of the players involved in the bounty program. As many as 27 defensive players participated, although it is expected that only those who were most deeply involved in the program and contributed the most money will be sanctioned. That number is not expected to be more than a half-dozen players, and some might no longer be with the team.