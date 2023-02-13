Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts, Eagles lead Kansas City at halftime

PHOENIX — Are you not entertained?

The first half of Super Bowl LVII was an action-packed doozy as the Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-14 lead over Kansas City.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up by 10.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the first half and also connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes also threw a touchdown pass and Nick Bolton returned a fumble 36 yards for another score.

An important development to watch: Mahomes limped off the field late in the second quarter. The two-time NFL MVP has been fighting a badly sprained right ankle and looked like he re-aggravated the injury.

Hurts made up for a costly mistake earlier in the second quarter with his second rushing touchdown of the evening a few minutes later. He ran 4 yards for the touchdown and a 21-14 lead as the pro-Eagles crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!” Hurts was the AP NFL MVP runner-up to Kansas City’s Mahomes. A few minutes before his TD, Hurts fumbled around midfield and Kansas City’s Nick Bolton recovered the fumble and ran it 36 yards for a touchdown, which tied the game at 14.

Hurts is already putting together a solid Super Bowl. He joins Jim McMahon as the only quarterbacks with two TD runs in a Super Bowl. His 61 yards rushing are already third-most for a QB in a Super Bowl behind Steve McNair and Colin Kaepernick.