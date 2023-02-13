SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts, Eagles lead Kansas City at halftime

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gestures after his touchdown...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gestures after his touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Are you not entertained?

The first half of Super Bowl LVII was an action-packed doozy as the Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-14 lead over Kansas City.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up by 10.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the first half and also connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes also threw a touchdown pass and Nick Bolton returned a fumble 36 yards for another score.

An important development to watch: Mahomes limped off the field late in the second quarter. The two-time NFL MVP has been fighting a badly sprained right ankle and looked like he re-aggravated the injury.

Hurts made up for a costly mistake earlier in the second quarter with his second rushing touchdown of the evening a few minutes later. He ran 4 yards for the touchdown and a 21-14 lead as the pro-Eagles crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!” Hurts was the AP NFL MVP runner-up to Kansas City’s Mahomes. A few minutes before his TD, Hurts fumbled around midfield and Kansas City’s Nick Bolton recovered the fumble and ran it 36 yards for a touchdown, which tied the game at 14.

Hurts is already putting together a solid Super Bowl. He joins Jim McMahon as the only quarterbacks with two TD runs in a Super Bowl. His 61 yards rushing are already third-most for a QB in a Super Bowl behind Steve McNair and Colin Kaepernick.

