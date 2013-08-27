Tim Tebow survives Patriots' first round of roster cuts

Tim Tebow has survived the New England Patriots' mandatory roster cut to 75 players.

The third-string quarterback faces another hurdle when all NFL teams must reduce their rosters on Saturday to the regular-season limit of 53.

The Patriots released tight end Evan Landi and defensive lineman Anthony Rashad White, both rookies, on Tuesday.

The moves came one day after they cut the roster from 84 to 77 players.

Tebow is expected to see considerable playing time Thursday night against the Giants in the Patriots' final exhibition game. He played poorly in the first two games and did not play in the third.