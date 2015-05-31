LI's Kelly Shon third in New Jersey LPGA tourney

Port Washington's Kelly Shon made some noise Saturday in the LPGA Shoprite Classic in Galloway, New Jersey.

The LPGA rookie shot 3-under-par 68 on the Stockton Seaview's Bay Course for a share of third place after two rounds, three shots back of leader Morgan Pressel.

Shon said she was inspired by eight fellow Princeton alumnae who surprised her by showing up in her gallery. They came to the tournament from a big reunion on campus.

"I feel silly trying to explain it to other people who haven't experienced it, but it's huge," she said. "There's like 100-year-olds partying with undergrads who are working the reunions and it was a blast.

"I'm nervous, of course, but I'm excited, and just trying to have fun and trying to fight really hard," she said of being in contention for the first time since finishing tied for 11th in her LPGA debut at the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic in February.

"I actually got a great tip when I was down in Kingsmill. I was starting to get bogged down with techniques, and someone just told me, 'Go out there and play golf.' Then I just reflected back on my rounds, when I had played with buddies back home. So that's kind of what I thought about."

Shon made birdie on the ninth hole, her 18th of the day, and made a clutch 12-footer for par on her 17th.

Bowditch leads in Dallas

Steven Bowditch fired a 4-under 65 in the waterlogged AT&T Byron Nelson Classic in Irving, Texas, to lead after the third round. Jimmy Walker (67) and Dustin Johnson, who shot 7-under 62 on the Four Seasons course where a par 4 had to be shrunken to a par 3 for the last two rounds because of standing water, are in a pack two shots back. Masters winner and hometown favorite Jordan Spieth is six shots back . . . Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark shot 4-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down in Northern Ireland. -- AP