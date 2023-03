2023 Minn. Boys' State Tournament Glance

Park Center 92, Andover 72

Eastview 72, vs. Minnetonka 68

Lakeville North 87, Buffalo 59

Wayzata 81, White Bear Lake 61

Andover 95, Minnetonka 77

