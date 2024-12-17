Newsday Player of the Year: Ayden DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

There was only one way for DesLauriers to end his illustrious career: with a state championship.

The Loyola Chicago commit posted a .411 hitting percentage and totaled 427 kills, 151 digs, 23 blocks and 34 aces to lead the Sharks to their third Division II state title and first since 2021, when DesLauriers was a freshman libero.

He reached a different level in the postseason, totaling 30 kills in the county final against East Islip, 27 kills against Roslyn in the Long Island championship match and 17 kills in the Division II state final. Each of those matches were three-set wins.

Eastport-South Manor's Ayden DesLauriers. Credit: Hans Pennink

DesLauriers finished his career with 1,355 kills.

“He’s just special,” coach Bill Kropp said after the state final. “And as good as he is as a volleyball player – and he’s very good – is as good as he is as a person. He’s the best teammate, the best leader… All the intangibles you want in a player, it’s Ayden. He can’t be replaced.”

Nassau Player of the Year: Logan Coady, Massapequa, OH, Jr.

After missing last season’s playoff loss with an illness, Coady was on a mission this year.

He totaled 302 kills, 29 blocks and 21 aces to lead Massapequa to an 18-2 record and a Nassau Division I title. Coady had 26 kills, two blocks and an ace in the county final against East Meadow.

Logan Coady of Massapequa. Credit: Dawn McCormick

“He’s so well-rounded, he really is,” coach Elissa DiSalvo said following the county final. “He’s such a sound, comprehensive, complete player. He’s really fun to watch.”

FIRST TEAM

Joe D’Agostino, Whitman, S, Sr.

He racked up 509 assists and 16 aces and finished his career with more than 1,500 assists.

Kyle Fagan, Ward Melville, OH, Sr.

The Penn State commit totaled 494 kills, 22 blocks, 20 assists, 143 digs and 25 aces to lead the Patriots to the Division I state final. He posted a .407 hitting percentage this season and finished his career with 1,145 kills.

Matthew Fitzgerald, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, OH, Jr.

The focal point of the Hawks’ offense had 288 kills, 17 assists, 23 blocks, 166 digs and 19 aces.

Brian Jarski, Massapequa, L, Sr.

The anchor of Massapequa’s defense totaled 288 digs and 34 aces.

Zachary Kuppersmith, Roslyn, MH, Sr.

He totaled 301 kills, 66 blocks and 21 aces to lead Roslyn to its first Nassau Division II title since 2021.

Ryan McKeon, Sachem East, S, Sr.

McKeon totaled 561 assists, 61 kills, 39 blocks 128 digs and 19 aces. He had 64 assists in a five-set loss to Half Hollow Hills in September.

Matt Mitko, Jericho, OH, Sr.

He closed out a strong career with 233 kills, 21 blocks, 165 digs and 15 aces.

Sam Morreale, Sachem North, OH, Sr.

Morreale racked up 442, 175 digs and 42 aces to lead Sachem North to the Suffolk Division I final.

Brennan O’Connor, Connetquot, MB, Sr.

O’Connor was a force in the middle, totaling 187 kills and 39 blocks.

Zach Thomas, West Islip, OH, Jr.

Thomas emerged as one of the best hitters on Long Island, totaling 347 kills, 12 blocks, 155 digs and 40 aces.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Elissa DiSalvo, Massapequa

Returning just one starter from last season, she led Massapequa to its fifth Nassau Division I title in the last six years.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Bill Kropp, Eastport-South Manor

Kropp led the Sharks to an 18-0 season in which they lost just two sets all year. They won their third Division II state title and first since 2021.



