Newsday Player of the Year: Mary Wolcott, Half Hollow Hills West, S/OH, Sr.

Place Mary Wolcott anywhere on the court, and production will follow. The Cornell commit was a key cog for Half Hollow Hills West as it achieved an undefeated season and won its first state championship in 24 years.

“It was something we all dreamed of, a goal since we joined the program,” Wolcott said. “We all really enjoyed the ride to get there, because we’ve worked toward this for so long.”

Mary Wolcott of Half Hollow Hills West. Credit: Stephen Weaver/Stephen Weaver

Wolcott totaled 445 assists, 178 kills, 100 digs, 62 aces and 26 blocks for the Colts. She tallied the match-winning points in the Long Island championship and state final, each coming in the deciding fifth set.

“I’m so grateful for the honor, I can’t say thank you enough to my team and family,” Wolcott said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here, so I have to give them props for all they’ve done.”

Nassau Player of the Year: Stella Becker, Kellenberg, OH, Sr.

At the forefront of Kellenberg’s success, you will see Becker’s impact. The Hofstra commit was named CHSAA Offensive Player of the Year and earned her 1000th career kill as the Firebirds finished off an undefeated season with a CHSAA state championship.

Stella Becker of Kellenberg. Credit: Dawn McCormick

“This was a different feeling I’ve had than in any other season,” Becker said. “These moments were only achievable because of my teammates.”

Becker had 270 kills, 140 digs, 28 aces and 12 blocks and tallied 30 kills over two matches in the state tournament.

FIRST TEAM

Emma Bradshaw, Ward Melville, MH, Sr.

The Gettysburg College commit had 217 kills, 61 aces and 53 blocks for the Long Island Class AAA champions.

Kaitlin Curran, Commack, OH, Sr.

Curran had 274 kills, 131 digs and 34 aces for the Suffolk Class AAA runner-up.

Dylan Katz, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, S/OH, Jr.

Katz totaled 230 assists, 101 digs, 97 kills and 56 aces throughout the regular season for the Nassau Class AAA champions.

Abigail Magness, South Side, MH, Sr.

The Franklin and Marshall commit had 210 kills, 61 blocks and 24 aces for the Nassau Class A champions.

Grace Profitlich, Sacred Heart, L, Sr.

Profitlich led the Spartans in digs and was named CHSAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Sam Raikos, Mepham, OH, Sr.

Raikos had 260 kills and 178 digs for the Nassau Class AA champions.

Sadie Reich, Wantagh, OH, Sr.

The Seton Hall commit had 251 kills, 36 blocks and 28 aces.

Shea Ringel, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

The Union college commit had 264 kills, 271 digs and 43 aces.

Bianca Sapano, Kellenberg, S, Sr.

The Cortland commit had 159 kills, 219 assists, 143 digs and 46 aces for the CHSAA state champions.

Adria Vargas, Sayville, OH, Sr.

The University of Scranton commit had 273 kills, 264 digs and 77 aces for the Long Island Class A champions.

Coaches of the Year

Brianne Knight, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

Knight returned just one starter to begin the season but coached her team to an undefeated regular season. The Hawks defeated a Massapequa team that won five consecutive county titles in the Nassau Class AAA championship.

Nils Haugen, Half Hollow Hills West

After appearances in the county final the last two seasons, Haugen’s group was able to break this time. The Colts capped off an undefeated season with a state Class AA championship win.