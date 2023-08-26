Suffolk student-athletes learn good mental health strategies at East Islip event

Suffolk high schools are adopting a game plan for student-athlete mental health.

More than 1,600 student-athletes from 18 schools braved the heavy rain and attended the kickoff event of the Ambassadors of Compassion program at East Islip High School Friday afternoon.

The Ambassadors of Compassion program equips high school students with the critical skills necessary to navigate life’s challenges and teaches emotional resilience, forgiveness and perseverance. The three-hour event was held on the school's football field and featured guest speakers including WFAN’s Gregg “Gio” Giannotti, actor Noel G and former Sayville, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan.

“I still face adversity in my everyday life,” Coan told students. “Everyone should have a goal and a plan of action to get to that goal. It might take a lot of twists and turns, but you’ll get there. What are you willing to do in 24 hours to separate you from everyone?”

Last year, East Islip became the first school in New York to participate in the nationally acclaimed character development and leadership program.

“It was a great success last year,” East Islip Middle School principal Mike Hansen said. “It’s good for the kids and it’s good for the community long term. I’ve seen them become more active in the community and heard them having more conversations about personal hardships and how they persevered.”

“It’s especially important that the current generation of high schoolers learn how to communicate with their peers,” assistant executive director of Section XI Pete Blieberg said. “There is a need for this type of program now more than ever. The impact will be lifelong.”

Said Coan: “I’ve definitely been in their shoes. I understand the hardships and roadblocks you can face at that age. I wanted to teach them what I learned as a high school athlete and hopefully make a difference in at least one person’s life.”

Between speakers, students were asked to break off into small groups and ask each other questions such as, “What is your dream?” and “Are you an honest person?”

“It was a good opportunity to listen to my teammates’ experiences. I learned a lot about them,” said Jerelin Bello, a freshman on the Brentwood volleyball team. "It helped me realize that everyone has different things they’re going through and we can all learn from each other.”

“Being here and hearing my teammates' stories about forgiveness meant a lot to me," said Madeline Gatica, a sophomore on the Wyandanch volleyball team. “My dad didn’t come to my quinceañera, but I’m learning how to forgive him. Today I learned that it can feel good to forgive.”

23 schools in Suffolk will participate in the 10-week program that follows the kickoff event, which consists of eight in-school group sessions led by student volunteers. The program will conclude with both individual and group service projects.

“So far, this has been a great bonding exercise for our volleyball team,” Brentwood junior Jade Marie said. “I think I’m already starting to learn how to be a better teammate and person.”