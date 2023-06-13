SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Baseball

Patchogue-Medford's Josh Knoth wins Carl Yastrzemski Award for second straight year

Josh Knoth of Patchogue-Medford poses with presenter Tony Frascogna after receiving the Yazstremski...

Josh Knoth of Patchogue-Medford poses with presenter Tony Frascogna after receiving the Yazstremski Award during the Suffolk baseball awards dinner on Monday in Holbrook. Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.comGregg_Sarra

The numbers are staggering.

Patchogue-Medford’s Josh Knoth allowed five hits, all singles, in 41   2⁄3 innings this season. He walked 15 batters.

He set the program’s single-season record for strikeouts (109) and ERA (0.17).

He threw a perfect game on May 2 against Riverhead and struck out 19 batters, the second perfect game of his high school career.

He also was a part of the third combined no-hitter of his career.

“He’s the best high school pitcher we’ve ever seen,” Patchogue-Medford coach Anthony Frascogna said. “I’ve never seen anything like him. We had other teams celebrating foul tips and contemplating getting his autograph. It was unreal.”

The senior righthander became the third two-time winner of the coveted Carl Yastrzemski Award, presented to Suffolk’s most outstanding player, at the Suffolk County Baseball Coaches Association dinner Monday night at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook. First baseman Ron Witmeyer of East Islip earned the award in 1984 and 1985 and pitcher Brian Morrell of Shoreham-Wading River won it in 2016 and ’17.

Statistically speaking, Knoth’s numbers are unmatched. He had four shutouts and recorded double-digit strikeouts in all seven starts.

Knoth said winning the 55th Yastrzemski Award took him by surprise. “It’s awesome,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting to win the Yaz again because I didn’t hit and play the field this season. I didn’t expect it at all. I’m so honored to win it a second time.”

Knoth undeniably is one of the greatest high school pitchers in Long Island history. He finished his career with a 17-3 record, 291 strikeouts and a 0.90 ERA.

He accepted a baseball scholarship to play at Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference. That college career might never materialize, however, as scouts from all 30 major-league organizations have swarmed his starts this season. Knoth is a projected first-round draft selection and has been visited by crosscheckers and scouting directors throughout the season.

“I could be drafted by any team, as I’ve talked to all of them,” Knoth said. “I’ve been working hard with my personal trainer Russ Tavares at 365 Athletics. And I’ve been light tossing to start ramping it up before the MLB Combine in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 19.”

The 2023 MLB amateur draft will be held at Lumen Field (the home of the Seahawks) in Seattle on July 9 as part of MLB’s All-Star week activities.

Sachem East coach Kevin Schnupp is happy to see Knoth graduate.

“He’s beaten us four times in the past three years,” Schnupp said. “His high school career was so good that he put up better numbers than Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, and they both went on to become major-league pitchers. He was comparable to those guys and I would never discount the dominance of either of those two — but Josh has been special.

“He’s a team player, a leader and respectful of opponents, umpires and coaches. He didn’t waver when 30 scouts showed up to his games and put him under the microscope. He was always ready for the spotlight.”

Frascogna has admired the competitive spirit of Knoth.

“He wasn’t possibly going to ever let up a hit this year,” he said. “That even sounds crazy. But we never saw his kind of velocity at 97, 98 miles per hour. He threw all four of his pitches every game and the slider had major-league spin rate and movement. His mindset is no one is supposed to get a hit off him. He’s supposed to get everyone out. He was truly unbelievable.”

Yastrzemski Award winners

2023: Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford

2022: Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford

2021: Dylan Johnson, Newfield

2019: Max Nielsen, Ward Melville

2018: Matt Hogan, Half Hollow Hills East

2017: Brian Morrell, Shoreham-Wading River

2016: Brian Morell, Shoreham-Wading River

2015: Nick Fanti, Hauppauge

2014: Jesse Berardi, Commack

2013: Matt Crohan, Riverhead

2012: Mike O'Reilly, Shoreham-Wading River

2011: Alec Sole, Sachem North

2010: Jimmy Brigga, Lindenhurst

2009: Steven Matz, Ward Melville

2008: Marcus Stroman, Patchogue-Medford

2007: A.J. Nunziato, Ward Melville

2006: Glenn Gibson, Center Moriches

2005: David Collado, Copiague

2004: Brian Johnson, East Islip

2003: Estee Harris, Central Islip

2002: Scott King, Connetquot

2001: Tim Layden, Deer Park

2000: Jason Gouge, East Islip

1999: Dominick Ambrosini, Connetquot

1998: Rick Riccobono, Commack

1997: Rob Rizzo, Half Hollow Hills West

1996: Mark Frole, Lindenhurst

1995: Mike Cabales, East Islip

1994: Ross Gload, East Hampton

1993: Bill Koch, West Babylon

1992: Mike Ciminello, Smithtown East

1991: John Garside, Glenn

1990: Anthony Graffanino, East Islip

1989: Brady Forseth, Smithtown West

1988: Jim Mecir, Smithtown East

1987: Keith Osik, Shoreham-Wading River

1986: John Thoden, Patchogue-Medford

1985: Ron Witmeyer, East Islip

1984: Ron Witmeyer, East Islip

1983: Rich Vichroski, Northport

1982: Chris Bayer, West Islip

1981: Raf Cepeda, Comsewogue

1980: Kevin Baugh, Deer Park

1979: Boomer Esiason, East Islip

1978: Neal Heaton, Sachem

1977: Jim Walker, Whitman

1976: Victor Nicotra, Islip

1975: Mike Heiser, Whitman

1974: Al Willet, Patchogue

1973: Len Locascio, Commack South

1972: Neal O'Hara, Northport

1971: Tom Veryzer, Islip

1970: Don DeMola, Commack South

1969: Richard Walsh, Central Islip

1968: Skip Borowicz, Huntington

Gregg Sarra
More on this topic
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME