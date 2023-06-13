Patchogue-Medford's Josh Knoth wins Carl Yastrzemski Award for second straight year
The numbers are staggering.
Patchogue-Medford’s Josh Knoth allowed five hits, all singles, in 41 2⁄3 innings this season. He walked 15 batters.
He set the program’s single-season record for strikeouts (109) and ERA (0.17).
He threw a perfect game on May 2 against Riverhead and struck out 19 batters, the second perfect game of his high school career.
He also was a part of the third combined no-hitter of his career.
“He’s the best high school pitcher we’ve ever seen,” Patchogue-Medford coach Anthony Frascogna said. “I’ve never seen anything like him. We had other teams celebrating foul tips and contemplating getting his autograph. It was unreal.”
The senior righthander became the third two-time winner of the coveted Carl Yastrzemski Award, presented to Suffolk’s most outstanding player, at the Suffolk County Baseball Coaches Association dinner Monday night at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook. First baseman Ron Witmeyer of East Islip earned the award in 1984 and 1985 and pitcher Brian Morrell of Shoreham-Wading River won it in 2016 and ’17.
Statistically speaking, Knoth’s numbers are unmatched. He had four shutouts and recorded double-digit strikeouts in all seven starts.
Knoth said winning the 55th Yastrzemski Award took him by surprise. “It’s awesome,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting to win the Yaz again because I didn’t hit and play the field this season. I didn’t expect it at all. I’m so honored to win it a second time.”
Knoth undeniably is one of the greatest high school pitchers in Long Island history. He finished his career with a 17-3 record, 291 strikeouts and a 0.90 ERA.
He accepted a baseball scholarship to play at Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference. That college career might never materialize, however, as scouts from all 30 major-league organizations have swarmed his starts this season. Knoth is a projected first-round draft selection and has been visited by crosscheckers and scouting directors throughout the season.
“I could be drafted by any team, as I’ve talked to all of them,” Knoth said. “I’ve been working hard with my personal trainer Russ Tavares at 365 Athletics. And I’ve been light tossing to start ramping it up before the MLB Combine in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 19.”
The 2023 MLB amateur draft will be held at Lumen Field (the home of the Seahawks) in Seattle on July 9 as part of MLB’s All-Star week activities.
Sachem East coach Kevin Schnupp is happy to see Knoth graduate.
“He’s beaten us four times in the past three years,” Schnupp said. “His high school career was so good that he put up better numbers than Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, and they both went on to become major-league pitchers. He was comparable to those guys and I would never discount the dominance of either of those two — but Josh has been special.
“He’s a team player, a leader and respectful of opponents, umpires and coaches. He didn’t waver when 30 scouts showed up to his games and put him under the microscope. He was always ready for the spotlight.”
Frascogna has admired the competitive spirit of Knoth.
“He wasn’t possibly going to ever let up a hit this year,” he said. “That even sounds crazy. But we never saw his kind of velocity at 97, 98 miles per hour. He threw all four of his pitches every game and the slider had major-league spin rate and movement. His mindset is no one is supposed to get a hit off him. He’s supposed to get everyone out. He was truly unbelievable.”
Yastrzemski Award winners
2023: Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford
2022: Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford
2021: Dylan Johnson, Newfield
2019: Max Nielsen, Ward Melville
2018: Matt Hogan, Half Hollow Hills East
2017: Brian Morrell, Shoreham-Wading River
2016: Brian Morell, Shoreham-Wading River
2015: Nick Fanti, Hauppauge
2014: Jesse Berardi, Commack
2013: Matt Crohan, Riverhead
2012: Mike O'Reilly, Shoreham-Wading River
2011: Alec Sole, Sachem North
2010: Jimmy Brigga, Lindenhurst
2009: Steven Matz, Ward Melville
2008: Marcus Stroman, Patchogue-Medford
2007: A.J. Nunziato, Ward Melville
2006: Glenn Gibson, Center Moriches
2005: David Collado, Copiague
2004: Brian Johnson, East Islip
2003: Estee Harris, Central Islip
2002: Scott King, Connetquot
2001: Tim Layden, Deer Park
2000: Jason Gouge, East Islip
1999: Dominick Ambrosini, Connetquot
1998: Rick Riccobono, Commack
1997: Rob Rizzo, Half Hollow Hills West
1996: Mark Frole, Lindenhurst
1995: Mike Cabales, East Islip
1994: Ross Gload, East Hampton
1993: Bill Koch, West Babylon
1992: Mike Ciminello, Smithtown East
1991: John Garside, Glenn
1990: Anthony Graffanino, East Islip
1989: Brady Forseth, Smithtown West
1988: Jim Mecir, Smithtown East
1987: Keith Osik, Shoreham-Wading River
1986: John Thoden, Patchogue-Medford
1985: Ron Witmeyer, East Islip
1984: Ron Witmeyer, East Islip
1983: Rich Vichroski, Northport
1982: Chris Bayer, West Islip
1981: Raf Cepeda, Comsewogue
1980: Kevin Baugh, Deer Park
1979: Boomer Esiason, East Islip
1978: Neal Heaton, Sachem
1977: Jim Walker, Whitman
1976: Victor Nicotra, Islip
1975: Mike Heiser, Whitman
1974: Al Willet, Patchogue
1973: Len Locascio, Commack South
1972: Neal O'Hara, Northport
1971: Tom Veryzer, Islip
1970: Don DeMola, Commack South
1969: Richard Walsh, Central Islip
1968: Skip Borowicz, Huntington