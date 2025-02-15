High school boys and girls basketball playoff roundup
Down two with 19 seconds left in overtime, Casey Deutsch drove down the lane and finished a layup through a foul before converting the ensuing free throw to lead No. 10 Jericho boys basketball to a 56-55 win over No. 7 Sewanhaka in the first round of the Nassau AA playoffs on Friday. Deutsch finished with 13 points. Guri Chadha scored 19 points. Jericho (14-7) will travel to No. 2 Elmont on Feb. 19, in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. Miles Gurley led all scorers with 26 points for Sewanhaka (16-5). Nehemy Fresnel had 17 points.
Whitman 58, Northport 56: Jack David scored 18 points for No. 8 Whitman, leading the Wildcats to a win in their first home playoff game since 2012 as they defeated No. 9 Northport in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. Freshman Jason Thompson subbed in with roughly three minutes to play, immediately forcing a steal before scoring a layup. He also hit a mid-range jumper on the ensuing possession to keep Whitman ahead. Jack Bell had 14 points.
Sean Cogan led Northport (12-9) with 18 points. Owen Boylan chipped in 15. Whitman (14-7) will play at No. 1 Half Hollow Hills East on Feb. 27, in the quarterfinal round.
Valley Stream North 59, Locust Valley 39: Christian St. Amand posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Tristan Mitchell scored a team-high 15 points for No. 7 Valley Stream North against No. 10 Locust Valley in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Noah Obukwelu added 12 points and four assists. Scott Herbig led Locust Valley (9-12) with 15 points. Valley Stream North (14-7) will travel to No. 2 Friends Academy for the quarterfinal round on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Kings Park 64, Center Moriches 49: Joe Goetz had 18 points and Jay Paul Verme had 17 to lead No. 8 Kings Park over No. 9 Center Moriches in the first round of the Suffolk Class A playoffs. Charlie Pace had eight points and nine assists. Kings Park (9-12) will play at No. 1 Southampton in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. Anthony Huff Jr. and Allan Whitty Jr. had 13 points each for Center Moriches (10-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harborfields 45, Half Hollow Hills West 29: Bridget Hickey scored 13 points in No. 9 Harborfields win over No. 8 Half Hollow Hills West in the first round of the Suffolk AA playoffs. Antoinette Henderson added 11 points. Harborfields (12-8) will face No. 1 Westhampton 5 p.m. Wednesday at Westhampton in the quarterfinals. Hills West finished 11-8.
Floral Park 60, Wheatley 33: Juliette Payoutte scored 17 points including five three-pointers in the first quarter in No. 5 Floral Park’s win over No. 12 Wheatley in the first round in the Nassau A playoffs. Payoutte finished with 26 points and five steals. Floral Park (17-4) will travel to No. 4 Seaford at 12 p.m. on Feb. 20. Wheatley finished 7-14.