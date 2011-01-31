BIG 10: Longwood wrestling takes top spot

1. LONGWOOD WRESTLING

The Lions have a dual meet winning streak of 57 after defeating Sachem East, 40-23, to clinch at least a share of the League I dual meet title for the third consecutive year. The marquee match featured Longwood’s Corey Rasheed’s 10-0 major decision victory over Sachem East’s Connor O’Hara at 112 pounds. With a win against Patchogue-Medford, Longwood would finish its third straight unbeaten dual meet season. The Lions are 10-0 in dual meets and have won all five of the tournaments they’ve competed in this season.

2. ST. MARY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

The Gaels continued their romp on the Catholic League. Chavaughn Lewis scored 26 points and Charles McCann added 16 points and 15 rebounds in a 74-47 demolition of Chaminade. They'll play St. John the Baptist tomorrow.

3. EAST ISLIP BOYS BOWLING

With one match remaining, the 13-0 Redmen will look to close out the regular season with a winning streak of 47 consecutive matches. EI features four of the top 15 averages in Suffolk with Bobby Martin (222.5, 3rd), Joe Griffin (222.3, 4th), Jacob Klein (217.8, 9th), and Joey Fischer (212.7, 15th) -- and that doesn't even include Eddy Tuskan, the Suffolk singles champ with a 212.2 average.

4. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING

With a 17-0 record and an impressive 1,002.8 team average, the Redmen locked up a playoff berth weeks ago. The time between now and the Feb. 5 tournament will be spent fine-tuning as East Islip seeks to capture the Suffolk title, which has eluded them the last two years.

5. ST. ANTHONY’S WRESTLING

St. Anthony’s was idle this week after its dual meet against arch-rival Chaminade was postponed due to a snow storm. This week the Friars face Chaminade and Holy Trinity in dual meets, and then have their NSCHSAA League championships on Sunday.

6. HALF HOLLOW HILLS BOYS SWIMMING

Even snow couldn’t halt Hills this week, which defeated Sayville 93-88 and Brentwood 86-66. Standout Matt DeBlasio won the 100-freestyle (54.72) to help lead the team over Sayville. Hills is aiming for its fifth perfect season after going undefeated in dual-meets, league championships and county finals the past four.

7. ST. ANTHONY’ S GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Friars 14-game winning streak came to an end in the PSAL/John F. Kennedy Challenge in the Bronx with a 57-50 loss to South Shore, one of the top teams in the PSAL. Micki Impellizeri had 13 points and seven rebounds. The Friars remain undefeated in the CHSAA but they drop to number four here.

8. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS FENCING

In the 14-13 win over Huntington, Laura Barger went 3-0 in sabre and Demi Antipas went 3-0 in foil to keep the Patriots (10-0) perfect.

9. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING

Michael Shaw went 3-0 in epee for Ward Melville (10-0), who remained undefeated this season after beating Huntington.

10. LONG BEACH ICE HOCKEY

With a 6-0 win over St. Anthony’s and a 1-0 defeat of Hudson Valley, Long Beach extended its win streak to 13 straight. The Marines have allowed just 45 goals this season. They’ve allowed two or less goals in 12 games this year.

On the outside looking in; Long Island Lutheran boys basketball, Baldwin boys basketball, Plainview JFK girls gymnastics, Holy Trinity girls basketball.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. St. Mary's (15-0)

2. Long Island Lutheran (13-2)

3. Baldwin (10-1)

4. Chaminade (12-3)

5. Harborfields (9-2)

6. Longwood (12-1)

7. Floyd (11-1)

8. West Babylon (12-2)

9. Half Hollow Hills West (9-3)

10. Manhasset (12-1)

DUAL MEET

1. Longwood (10-0)

2. St. Anthony’s (14-1)

3. Glenn (20-2)

4. Brentwood (26-3)

5. Massapequa (19-2)

6. Wantagh (17-2)

7. Hauppauge (16-2)

8. Long Beach (12-1)

9. Huntington (9-2)

10. Connetquot (14-2)

WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

1. Longwood

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Wantagh

4. John Glenn

5. Long Beach

6. Huntington

7. MacArthur

8. Hauppauge

9. Connetquot

10. Massapequa

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (10-0)

2. Great Neck South (11-0)

3. Oyster Bay (10-1)

4. Wheatley (9-2)

5. Brentwood (8-2)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (10-0)

2. Great Neck South (11-1)

3. Garden City (9-2)

4. Half Hollow Hills (10-1)

5. Great Neck North (9-3)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. St. Anthony's (14-2)

2. Holy Trinity (11-4)

3. St. John the Baptist (10-4)

4. Northport (12-0)

5. Long Island Lutheran (10-4)

6. Sachem East (10-1)

7. Baldwin (12-1)

8. North Babylon (12-0)

9. Sacred Heart (10-4)

10. Center Moriches (11-2)

BOYS BOWLING

1. East Islip (13-0)

2. Middle Country (7-1)

3. Sewanhaka District (11-1)

4. Sachem East (9-3)

5. Holy Trinity (11-1)

GIRLS BOWLING

1. East Islip (17-0)

2. Middle Country (15-2)

3. Division (12-0)

4. Longwood (12-5)

5. Sewanhaka District (12-0)

BOYS SWIMMING

1.Half Hollow Hills (6-0)

2. St. Anthony’s (6-0)

3. Great Neck South (9-0)

4. Ward Melville (7-0)

5. Jericho (8-1)

ICE HOCKEY

1. Long Beach (18-2)

2. St. Anthony’s (8-3)

3. Massapequa (14-2)

4. Bellmore-Merrick (15-1)

5. Connetquot/Sayville (14-5)

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

1. Plainview JFK (8-0)

2. Massapequa (4-0)

3. Bethpage (5-2)

4. Oceanside (4-2)

5. Sewanhaka District (4-3)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

1.St. Anthony’s

2. Half Hollow Hills West

3. Uniondale

4. Longwood

5. Shoreham-Wading River

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

1.Garden City

2. Bay Shore

3. St. Anthony's

4. Northport

5. Kellenberg

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Darius Croft, Amityville, boys basketball: The senior guard scored a career-high 38 points and matched former Amityville star and NBA player Mike James school record with 7 three-pointers in an 85-53 win over Shoreham-Wading River.

Robert Goldstein, Seaford, boys basketball: The senior scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 74-59 upset win over previously undefeated Mineola in a Conference A-IV matchup.

Charise Wilson, North Babylon, girls basketball: She had six of North Babylon's 13 points in double overtime in a 78-68 win over Riverhead and finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She had 24 points, seven assists, and five steals in a 72-59 win over Copiague.

Brooke Gerstman, Lynbrook, girls basketball: She scored 27 points in her return from an ankle injury after missing three games in a 56-42 win over Lawrence. Jessica Calandra, Patchogue-Medford, girls bowling: Bowled a 700 series, including a 265 in Game 1, to lead the Raiders in a 2-1 win over Middle Country.

Mike Kovarick, Islip, boys bowling: Rolled a season-best 279 game and 817 series, the second highest in the county this season, in a 3-0 win over Sayville. Joe Faicco, Commack, boys fencing: He went 3-0 in foil to lead Commack (7-4) in a 15-12 victory over Cold Spring Harbor.

Olivia Weller, Huntington, girls fencing: She went 3-0 in epee, including a win in the deciding 27th bout, for Huntington (7-4) in their 14-13 win over Commack.

Anthony Stefanelli, Sachem East, boys swimming: For the second time this season Stefanelli set a school-record in the one-meter dive, scoring 293.55 in a win over Connetquot on Jan. 25. He scored 288 earlier this season.

Samantha Nadel, North Shore, girls track: Nadel won the Millrose Games invitational mile in 4:50.58, becoming the first LI girl to do so since Babylon's Christine Gentile in 1988.

Corey Rasheed, Longwood, wrestling: his 10-0 win at 112 pounds over highly regarded Connor O’Hara of Sachem East helped Longwood clinch its third straight League I dual meet title.

Justin Paradiso , Massapequa, wrestling: He beat state runnerup Joe Barbato of Wantagh, 7-2, in the Nassau dual meet finals to help the Chiefs win the title.