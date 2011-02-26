Basketball beat: Agostinos to face off

The traditional Sunday dinner gathering of the Agostino family Sunday will be very interesting. That's because Jack, the Amityville coach, and Chris, the Harborfields coach, will face each other at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at Farmingdale State for the Suffolk Class A boys basketball championship.

They have met before, but never in a championship game. But this one seemed inevitable as Harborfields entered the tournament as the top seed and Amityville was No. 2.

The winner of the Agostino vs. Agostino showdown faces Nassau's Class A winner on March 5 to determine Long Island's Class A representative in the state tournament at Glens Falls March 18-20.

The Nassau Class A final between Manhasset and Lawrence is at 1 p.m. Friday at Hofstra.

Adams keeps winning

Hempstead coach Ted Adams, the winningest coach in Nassau boys basketball history, won his 500th game on Feb. 18, defeating Massapequa in the opening round of the Class AA Tournament.

In 28 seasons coaching the Tigers, Adams is 501-139.

He has won 17 county championships and 12 Long Island titles. He coached Hempstead to state championships in 1989, 1990 and 1993.